Samsung Sound Tower range – Party time

The Samsung Sound Tower range is aimed at party audio where loud, bold, and proud doesn’t even begin to describe them. The top-of-the-range has a whopping 1700W RMS, 100 customisable colour LED lights and two karaoke mic jacks.

The Samsung Sound Towers all feature bi-directional sound – two sides of the triangular shape contain speakers and a bass port underneath. They are IPX5 weather resistant.

All have retractable wheels and use the Samsung Tower App (Giga Party Audio) to control lighting and DJ functions.

Samsung Sound Tower range features

1700W RMS from four woofers and two tweeters

Mains power only

2 x 6.5mm mic jacks

1 x USB-A 5V/2.1A/10.5W for music and input and smartphone charge

1 x USB- A 5V/.5A/2.5W for flash drives

RCA

Bluetooth SBC, AAC and aptX

424.0 x 861.0 x 383.0 mm x 24.5kg

$1499

240W mains power and 90W battery

Up to 18 hours of battery life

1 x 6.5mm mic jack

USB 5V/.5A/2.5W

RCA

Bluetooth SBC, AAC and aptX

329.0 x 665.0 x 301.0 mm x 11.9kg

$699

160W mains power and 80W battery

Up to 12 hours of battery life

1 x USB- A 5V/.5A/2.5W for flash drives

RCA

Bluetooth SBC, AAC and aptX

281.0 x 562.0 x 256.0 mm x 8kg

$599

Available from Samsung online and Harvey Norman

We’re confident that Samsung Sound Tower range will be a hit with our customers who love creating the right ambience and audio experience when entertaining friends and family. Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia

