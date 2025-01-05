Samsung Showcases AI, IoT, Digital Health, and Robotics Innovations at CES 2025

Samsung Electronics will showcase its C-Lab startups at CES 2025, presenting groundbreaking innovations in AI, IoT, digital health, and robotics. The event, held from January 7–10 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, features 15 new projects developed under Samsung’s C-Lab initiative.

The C-Lab Outside program, which supports external startups, contributes 12 of the showcased projects. Additionally, two projects come from C-Lab Inside, Samsung’s internal venture program, while one is a C-Lab spin-off. These startups aim to assess market potential, attract investors, and strengthen their business models during CES.

Key projects include DEEP.FINE, an AI-powered XR solution for creating precise digital spaces, and GhostPass, a hands-free authentication system that stores biometrics securely. In digital health, Riduck offers AI-powered aerobic exercise coaching, and LabSD repurposes smartphones into digital ophthalmoscopes for remote eye care. Robotics innovations like Quester’s high-performance hand-tracking glove further highlight C-Lab’s diverse capabilities.

C-Lab startups have already gained recognition, securing 12 CES 2025 Innovation Awards, including the prestigious Best of Innovation Award for GhostPass in the fintech category. Pilgyu Jeon, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics, noted that CES provides vital opportunities for startups to connect with global markets. “C-Lab will continue to nurture startups into internationally recognised innovators,” Jeon said.

Since its inception in 2012, Samsung’s C-Lab has supported over 900 projects, including 406 internal initiatives and 506 external startups. Participants receive funding, workspace, mentorship, and opportunities to collaborate with Samsung through the “C-Lab Family” network even after graduation.

Samsung visitors at CES 2025 can explore these technologies at Eureka Park, the startup hub for rising entrepreneurs. The exhibition reflects Samsung’s commitment to fostering innovation and shaping the future of technology.

