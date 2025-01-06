Samsung Reveals Cutting-Edge 2025 Monitor Lineup at CES

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 2025 monitor lineup, featuring the Smart Monitor M9, Odyssey Gaming Monitors, and the ViewFinity S8. These new monitors are on display at Samsung’s First Look at CES on January 5.

Smart Monitor M9

The Smart Monitor M9 enhances entertainment and productivity with AI-driven features. It introduces AI Picture Optimizer, which adjusts settings for gaming, video, or work. The 32-inch 4K OLED screen, with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, offers stunning visuals. Its 4K AI Upscaling Pro ensures clarity by upgrading lower-resolution content.

The M9’s sleek design and built-in 4K camera make it versatile for any workspace. Its Easy Setup Stand adds convenience for users seeking efficiency and style.

Odyssey Gaming Monitors

The Odyssey OLED G8 is the world’s first 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G6 features a groundbreaking 500Hz refresh rate on a QHD display, offering unparalleled speed and smoothness.

Both models boast 0.03ms response times and support AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync™. Gamers can also experience 3D visuals with the 27-inch Odyssey 3D, which converts 2D content into immersive 3D.

ViewFinity S8

The 37-inch ViewFinity S8 is the largest 16:9 4K monitor to date. It delivers vibrant colour accuracy with a 99% sRGB gamut. Its ergonomic design, TÜV-certified eye care features, and 90W USB-C connection make it perfect for productivity.

The Samsung 2025 Monitor Lineup sets new standards in innovation, performance, and user experience.

