Samsung Galaxy Z 2023 – Flip5, Fold5 and a cornucopia of new accessories

The Samsung Galaxy Z 2023 range has been revealed – Flip5 and Fold5 and a cornucopia of accessories to protect them.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for pre-order in Australia from July 26 and retail availability from August 18.

Samsung Galaxy Z 2023 pre-order incentives (Samsung authorised retailers only)

All include the storage upgrade to the next capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z 2023 Galaxy Z Flip5 Z Fold5 Samsung.com $300 trade-in bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year subscription, valued at $149 or 50% off Samsung Care+ 2 Year subscription, valued at $279

5% off when you bundle with new Galaxy devices $500 trade-in bonus Free Samsung Care+ 1 Year subscription, valued at $229 or 50% off Samsung Care+ 2 Year subscription, valued at $399

5% off when you bundle with new Galaxy devices Telstra $200 saving on TCO

$500 trade-in bonus $200 saving on TCO

$500 trade-in bonus Optus Watch5 Pro ($849), and Buds2 Pro ($349)



3-month Upgrade & Protect (Opt in) Same Vodafone $500 trade-in bonus $700 trade-in bonus Harvey Norman BONUS $300 Harvey Norman Gift card (5 days only, from 26 July at 11 pm to 31 July at 11:59 pm AEST)

BYO $0 upfront on a $69/month plan for 24 months (min plan cost over 24 months is $1,656) (5 days only, from 26 July at 11 pm to 31 July at 11:59 pm AEST) INSTORE ONLY

1 August till launch $399 upfront on a $69/month plan for 24 months (min plan cost over 24 months is $2055). INSTORE ONLY BONUS $400 Harvey Norman Gift Card (same T&C)



BYO $849 upfront on a $69/month plan for 24 months (min plan cost over 24 months is $2,505). Same T&C INSTORE ONLY

1 August till launch, $1,249 upfront on a $69/month plan for 24 months (min plan cost over 24 months is $2,905). INSTORE ONLY Costco Storage upgrade same Bing Lee Storage upgrade same Amazon Accessories Starter Pack, valued at $267 for Prime Members Accessories Starter Pack, valued at $456 for Prime Members

Galaxy Z Flip5

As predicted, it now has a larger 3.4” AMOLED 60Hz screen. It is not all usable space with a lower cutout around the camera sensors, but it offers more usability than the Flip4. Key reason to buy: Pocketability.

Brief Specs

Internal Screen: 6.7” 2640 x 1080, 22:9, 120Hz Adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X

External Screen: 3.4” 748 x 720, 60Hz Super AMOLED

IP: IPX8 – not rated for dust resistance but has 1.5m freshwater resistance for 30 minutes.

Rear Camera: Primary 12MP, PDAF, F/1.8, 1.8um, OIS, FOV 83°

Rear Camera: Ultra-wide: 12MP, F/2.2, 1.12um, FOV 123°

Selfie Camera: Inside 10MP, F/2.2, 1.2um, FOV 85°

Processor: SD8 Gen 2 Samsung version (slightly faster)

RAM/Storage: 8GB with 256 or 512GB (no microSD)

Battery: 3,700mAh, 25W charging (no charger inbox), Qi Charge capable

Wi-Fi 6E AXE, BT 5.3

4/5G one nano SIM and eSIM

Android: 13 with Samsung UI 5.1.1

Open: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm and Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm x 187g

Retail colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Samsung exclusive online: Grey, Blue, Green, Yellow

Price: 256/512GB $1,649/1,849

The Flip5 is an evolution addressing the external screen size when its competitors OPPO Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, edged ahead.

Galaxy Z Fold5

The Fold5 is for productivity with its expansive 7.6” open screen, multi-user, and taskbar additions via the UI. For example, two-handed drag and move applicable content between apps and screens.

Internal Screen: 7.6” 2176 x 1812, 21.6:18, 120Hz Adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Cover Screen: 6.2” 2316 x 904, 23:19, 48-120Hz Adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X

IP: IPX8 – not rated for dust resistance but has 1.5m freshwater resistance for 30 minutes.

Rear Camera Primary 50MP binned to 12.5MP, PDAF, F/1.8, 1 to 2um, OIS, FOV 85°

Rear Camera Ultra-wide: 12MP, F/2.2, 1.12um, FOV 123°

Rear Camera Telephoto: 10MP, PDAF, F/2.4, 1um, FOV 36° 3X Optical Zoom/30X Space Zoom

Selfie Camera Under display: 4MP, F/1.8, 2um, FOV 80°

Cover Camera: 10MP, F/2.2, 1.22um, FOV 85°

Processor: SD8 Gen 2 Samsung version (slightly faster)

RAM/Storage: 12GB with 256/512GB or 1TB (no microSD)

Battery: 4,400Ah, 25W charging (no charger inbox), Qi Charge capable

Wi-Fi 6E AXE, BT 5.3

4/5G one nano SIM and eSIM

Android: 13 with Samsung UI 5.1.1

Open: 129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm and Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm x 253g

Retail colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream

Samsung exclusive online: Grey, Blue

Price: 256/512GB and 1TB $2,599/2,799/3.149

The Fold5 is an evolution of the Fold with updated 2023 technology. The new Slim S Pen Fold Edition fits into the Fold5 rear side and charges.

