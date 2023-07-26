Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Classic – smart gets smarter

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic build on a decade of smartwatches. Each generation doing more to help health and fitness and improve general smartwatch functions.

While health functions are the primary driver, more people buy smartwatches for everyday use. They like to be able to swap bands, match watch themes to clothing and have more functionality on their wrist like OK Google, phone answer etc.

We know that Australians are seeking out premium, personalised experiences. 88% have picked smartwatches as a key self-motivation driver. The Galaxy Watch6 series, including fan favourite Galaxy Watch6 Classic, supports consumers’ holistic health journey by offering personalised fitness goals and additional health insights, powered by an upgraded processor and memory in a sleek and stylish wearable design. Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series uses the latest 2023 tech

But the real secret sauce is the Samsung Health App. Some health features must still be approved by Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). They may require a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone or additional cost Apps.

Sleep Score Factors

It records total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery. This helps users understand the quality of sleep received each night.

Individualised Sleep Messages provide users with detailed feedback about their sleep each morning. Sleep Consistency shows how consistent the user’s sleep and wake times are.

Enhanced Sleep Coaching enables users to put sleep insights into action with tailored instructions, tips and reminders accessible on both their wrist and when paired with an eligible Galaxy smartphone.

Galaxy Watch6 can help set the perfect sleep environment by automatically changing the settings of connected home electronics (Samsung SmartThings required). It turns on Sleep Mode across the user’s watch and phone to mute notifications, dim screens, and activate the invisible LED infrared sensor on the watch to deliver valuable health insights without additional light distractions.

Body Composition

It records key physical measurements, including skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. This provides a snapshot of the user’s body and fitness, offering a tailored approach to set goals, track progress, and guide through personalised fitness and now nutritional tips via an upcoming partnership with Whisk.

Personalised Heart Rate Zone

Help analyse individual physical capabilities and define five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability.

Track Run

Records the user’s runs on a track

Custom Workout

Build and track their personalised workout routine.

Blood pressure, Electrocardiogram monitoring, HR Alert

Helps users better understand their heart health and may detect high or low heart rates in the background.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Base Specs

Special Hardware Features

20% larger display, showcasing more text on the screen and a larger keyboard.

A more vibrant, 2000nits higher resolution always on display.

An enhanced processor and memory

30% slimmer bezel (Watch 6) and a 15% thinner rotating bezel (Classic)

Stylish, interactive and informative watch faces make the most of the large display.

One-click bands allow users to mix and match watch bands easily.

Larger battery to support its larger and brighter display. Users can add eight hours, which is perfect for tracking their sleep during the night.

New experiences

Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of the user’s wallet.

combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of the user’s wallet. Enhanced Gesture Control allows users to manage their watch using simple gestures conveniently. It allows for greater accessibility and ease, letting them set shortcuts and access apps and functions touch-free.

allows users to manage their watch using simple gestures conveniently. It allows for greater accessibility and ease, letting them set shortcuts and access apps and functions touch-free. WhatsApp makes it easier for Galaxy Watch users to stay connected with friends and family without a phone.

makes it easier for Galaxy Watch users to stay connected with friends and family without a phone. New apps from Google Calendar and Gmail (soon).

and (soon). Track fitness progress or nutritional data more efficiently with updates to MyFitnessPal

Additional Audible streaming options soon.

streaming options soon. A new Skin Temperature API allows partners to access advanced infrared technology for more accurate measurements. This opens a whole new world of possibilities.

allows partners to access advanced infrared technology for more accurate measurements. This opens a whole new world of possibilities. Thermo Check app takes advantage of the new API. It allows users to measure the temperature of their favourite meal or the ocean before a lap swim, all contact-free.

app takes advantage of the new API. It allows users to measure the temperature of their favourite meal or the ocean before a lap swim, all contact-free. Upgraded Camera Controller enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera to switch modes, angles, and zoom.

enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera to switch modes, angles, and zoom. Samsung Smart TV or Galaxy Tab S9 can show the user’s progress in real-time. A guided fitness or mindfulness program on the large screen.

on the large screen. Automatically toggle the connection of Galaxy Buds2 Pro between Samsung devices via Auto Switch .

. Galaxy Watch6 series now has Find My Phone with map support.

with map support. Personal data on the watch remains with the Samsung Knox security platform.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order from July 26, with retail availability starting August 18.

Devices Size Connectivity RRP (AUD) Watch6 40mm Bluetooth/LTE $549/649 Graphite or God Watch6 44mm Bluetooth/LTE $599/$699 Graphite or Silver Watch6 Classic 43mm Bluetooth/LTE $699/799 Black or Silver Watch6 Classic 47mm Bluetooth/LTE $749/849 Black or Silver

Pre-order incentive

Black Fabric Band ($99). From available from all major retailers, online and telco partners.

