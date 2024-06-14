Samsung Galaxy Watch FE offers Stylish Design, and Advanced Health Features (Wearables)

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy Watch FE in Australia. This new smartwatch aims to make Samsung’s wellness technology accessible to more users. It offers impressive hardware and advanced health monitoring features in a sleek, stylish design.

Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics, expressed the company’s mission. “At Samsung, we strive to bring health and fitness monitoring capabilities to as many people around the world as possible,” he said. “The new Galaxy Watch FE offers personalised health insights, empowering more people to stay healthier day and night.”

The Galaxy Watch FE is available in a 40mm size and comes in Black and Gold. New watch bands with blue and orange stitching enhance its design. Users can customise their watch with various watch faces and easily switch bands to match their style. The watch also features Sapphire Crystal glass for added scratch protection.

Galaxy Watch FE Specs

Galaxy Watch FE Material& Color14 Aluminum case Black and Gold Dimensions

& Weight 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm / 26.6g Display 1.2-inch, 396×396, Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz Memory

& Storage 1.5GB memory + 16GB storage Battery (typical) 247mAh WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung UI One UI 5 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 11.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory

Equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch FE provides advanced fitness and wellness functions. It offers personalised tips and supports better sleep with features like sleep pattern monitoring and sleep coaching. Heart monitoring is also included.

Users can track over 100 different workouts and monitor their progress from their wrist. Runners can benefit from advanced running analysis and Personalised Heart Rate Zone, which help maximise efficiency and prevent injury. The watch also provides body composition data and motivational messages to help users stay on track with their fitness goals.

The Galaxy Watch FE offers seamless connectivity with other Galaxy devices. Features like Find My Phone and Camera Controller enhance usability. Samsung Wallet support allows users to pay for purchases and access ID cards directly from their smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch FE will be available in Australia from July 1.

To learn more about Galaxy Watch FE, please visit: https://news.samsung.com/au/ and https://www.samsung.com/au/watches/