Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – bigger, faster and more productive

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in an 11, 12.4, and massive 14.6” screen, powered by Samsung’s enhanced Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 processor. These are the iPad annihilators of the Android world.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series are premium in every way, not just because of the price but the amazing features and customisations that Samsung’s UI 5.1.1 and Android 13 but because you get four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. And if you purchase Samsung Care+, it includes a premium device Swap and Mobile refresh program, and special discounts and other benefits during pre-order periods.

“We see a shift in the mobile tech market. While the growth of tablets has slowed, there is a clear demand for premium devices. The Tab S9 Series sets the new standard for premium tablet experiences by enhancing how our customers use them. We provide the tools to be creative and productive. Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Special Features

Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra all have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (enhanced speed).

IP68 rating, including the S Pen.

Armor Aluminium case

16:10 vision booster screen and stepped refresh 60/120Hz

Larger speakers for better Dolby Atmos sound.

Multi Window for up to three apps displaying as easily adjustable windows.

DeX Mode

Trial subscription software includes GoodNotes (a new note-taking and journaling experience), Pro-level LumaFusion (video editing app), Clip Studio Paint, and ArcSite.

Graphite or Beige

A range of covers, sleeves, type covers and privacy screens

Prices (5G add $250 to Wi-Fi price)

Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in Australia from July 26, with retail availability from August 18. Website

Tab S9 8/128GB or 12/256GB Wi-Fi $1,299/1,499

Tab S9+ 12/256 or 12/512GB Wi-Fi $$1,699/1,899

Tab S9 Ultra 12/256/512GB or 1TB $1,999/2,199/2,699

Pre-Order incentive

Storage upgrade to the next capacity

Book Cover Keyboard Slim via redemption.

Offer available from all major retailers, online and telco partners. Value of up to $849.

