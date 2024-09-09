Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch in Australia for Mid-October

Galaxy Ring is set to arrive in Australia in mid-October. This was announced last week, alongside the launch of other cutting-edge devices like the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. What makes this even more exciting? Australia is the first country in South-East Asia and Oceania to experience this new innovation, available exclusively on Samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores.

Designed for comfort and long wear, the Galaxy Ring offers 24/7 wellness tracking. It’s lightweight and stylish, featuring a sleek concave design. The ring seamlessly integrates all collected data into Samsung Health without any subscription fees. From sleep tracking to personalised wellness insights, the Galaxy Ring provides detailed information, helping users understand their overall health better.

Sleep plays a central role in Samsung’s wellness approach, and the Galaxy Ring excels in this area. It uses Samsung’s advanced sleep AI algorithm to provide in-depth sleep analysis, offering users a clearer understanding of their sleep patterns. With new sleep metrics introduced, the Galaxy Ring is the ideal companion for tracking and improving sleep quality.

Beyond Sleep Tracking

The Galaxy Ring also integrates Galaxy AI on the Samsung Health app to deliver customised wellness experiences. Whether it’s monitoring your daily activity or offering health insights, the Galaxy Ring is designed to support every step of your wellness journey. It’s not just about tech – it’s about making your wellness routine seamless and effortless.

The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes (from size 5 to 13) and is available in three colours – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. To ensure the perfect fit, customers will receive a Galaxy Ring sizing kit. The kit lets you try on a sample ring and wear it for 24 hours to confirm comfort.

Samsung encourages Australians eager to get the Galaxy Ring to register their interest ahead of the release. Get ready for a new level of health and wellness tracking with the Galaxy Ring.

Keep yourself updated with more IFA 2024 news.