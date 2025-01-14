Samsung Galaxy Ring Expands Sizes and Enhanced Sleep Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring now offers more size options, ranging from 5 to 15, with two new larger sizes (14 and 15). Starting January 23, you can order your perfect fit using a free sizing kit from Samsung.com.au or retailers.

This wearable continues to focus on wellness, especially sleep. Its lightweight design and long-lasting battery make it ideal for everyday use. Since its launch in July 2024, Galaxy Ring has expanded to 38 markets. From February, it will be available in 52 markets, including New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa.

Samsung Health is also introducing advanced features to enhance sleep quality. The new Sleep Time Guidance recommends optimal bedtimes based on your habits and recorded patterns. This goes beyond tracking, offering actionable insights to improve your sleep routine.

Additionally, the new Mindfulness Tracker supports mental health. It helps monitor moods, provides breathing exercises, and includes guided meditations for a better night’s sleep.

Available in Titanium Black, Silver, and Gold, the Galaxy Ring combines style with cutting-edge technology. Samsung is committed to empowering users with innovative tools for better sleep and overall wellness.

Find your Samsung Galaxy Ring and take control of your sleep today.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Ring – a week of interesting observations (wearable review)

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au