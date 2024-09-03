Samsung Enhances Bixby with AI for Smarter Home Appliance Control

Samsung enhances Bixby, with AI capabilities in their home appliances. This upgrade will allow Bixby to better understand complex commands using natural language, making it easier for Australians to control their devices.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, stated, “We’re making it easier for consumers to interact with their devices, allowing them to control their home environment with personalised commands. This advancement underscores our commitment to innovation that truly resonates with consumers, enabling them to live smarter, more efficient lives.”

Earlier this year, Samsung launched several AI-powered home appliances, including the AI Family Hub™ French Door Refrigerator and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI. Now, Samsung is taking another step forward by enhancing Bixby’s voice control capabilities. The upgrade includes three main features: understanding complex commands, recalling previous conversations, and answering product-related questions.

With these improvements, Bixby can process multiple or unrelated requests in a single sentence. It also remembers the context of past conversations, allowing for ongoing dialogues with devices. For example, users can instruct the AI Family Hub™ Refrigerator and then follow up with another command related to a different appliance.

Additionally, Bixby can assist users with troubleshooting. For instance, if an appliance displays an error code, users can ask Bixby for an explanation instead of consulting the manual. The upgraded Bixby will be available on five products launched in 2024, including the Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo™ and Bespoke Slide-in Range™.

Samsung plans to showcase these enhanced AI features at IFA 2024, giving consumers a first-hand experience of how Bixby improves everyday living. With the update, Samsung Enhances Bixby with AI to provide smarter and more intuitive home appliance control. Read the full article here.

