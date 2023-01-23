Samsung – Canstar Blue 2023 Most Satisfied Smartphone Customers

Samsung has been recognised by the Canstar Blue 2023 Most Satisfied Smartphone Customers Awards.

Canstar is a financial, energy, internet, phone, and appliance comparison website. It conducts the Canstar Blue Awards from the feedback of 1,375 adults who had purchased a smartphone in the past two years.

The award rates Samsung, Apple, OPPO, and Google. They are subjective – what does the consumer feel?

Overall satisfaction: measures consumer satisfaction with a smartphone brand as an individual score, NOT the combined total of all criteria.

User-friendliness: the smartphone is easy to set up and use.

Design: the smartphone looks and feels good to use.

Durability: the smartphone feels sturdy and can handle general usage and portability with minimal damage.

Value for money: the quality of the smartphone is good enough or exceeds expectations for the price paid.

Camera quality: the built-in cameras produce good results under a range of conditions and with a variety of subjects.

Battery and charging performance: the smartphone battery lasts well during usage and is easy and efficient to charge.

Canstar Blue 2023 Most Satisfied Smartphone Customers recognition.

Canstar Blue stated.

Samsung took out the top spot for the first time in our ratings (beating out past winners Apple and OPPO) with its five-star performance across all categories, including overall satisfaction. Samsung’s wide range of Galaxy smartphones caters to high-end, mid-range and lower-budget phone users without sacrificing quality features and specifications. Customers also gave Samsung five stars for design, camera quality, user-friendliness, and battery/charging. Tara Donnelly, Canstar Blue’s Utilities Editor.

Response

Australia is a formative market for Samsung globally. Global trends get set in this market as a country that is relatively dependent on connected technologies. This award gets recognition not just here but across the globe. Garry McGregor, Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics Australia

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Newsroom

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution coming on 1 February 2023 is just that – next-gen processor, camera sensor and perhaps faster RAM and storage.