Samsung Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo

Samsung Electronics has launched the Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo in Australia, a first-of-its-kind washer and dryer unit. This advanced appliance combines intelligent AI technology with space-saving design, simplifying laundry routines for Australians.

The Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo reduces energy use by up to 60% during wash cycles and 20% during dry cycles with AI Energy Mode. This feature helps Australians manage rising energy costs without sacrificing performance.

Equipped with a 7-inch display and SmartThings connectivity, the Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo offers a smart laundry solution. It integrates an 18.5kg washer with a 10kg heat-pump dryer, allowing for fewer loads and more time to enjoy life.

The all-in-one design eliminates the need to transfer loads between machines. It even handles large items like king-size quilts. With the Super Speed Cycle, users can clean and dry clothes in just 98 minutes, washing a 3kg load in 28 minutes and drying it in 70 minutes.

A standout feature is the AI Opti Wash & Dry. This system uses sensors to optimise both washing and drying for each load. It adjusts water, detergent, and washing time based on the laundry’s weight and fabric type, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning.

Energy Efficiency is a Key Focus

The Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo offers a 10-star dryer energy efficiency rating, using Heat Pump technology to recycle air and reduce energy usage. Users can monitor energy consumption in real-time via the SmartThings App, making it easier to control household energy use.

Designed with both style and performance in mind, the Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo features a sleek touchscreen display. The display provides control over laundry cycles, energy usage, and connected appliances within the home.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo is available for pre-order online and in select stores, with prices starting at $5,499. It will be available for purchase from 12 September 2024. Read the full article here.

