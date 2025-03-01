Samsung 2025 A-series for the masses – A26, A36 and A56 (smartphone)
The Samsung 2025 A-series hit retailers on 27 March. With 6.7” AMOLED screens, decent point-and-shoot cameras and 2+6+6 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches, these are winners.
Samsung 2025 A-series specifications
Where specifications are the same, we will leave adjacent fields blank. The table will be updated after receipt of official specifications.
|A26
|A36
|A56
|Website (TBA)
|Price
|$499
|$549
|$649/799
|Colours
|Black
|Awesome Lavender Awesome Black
|Awesome Olive Awesome Graphite
|164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm x 200g
|162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm x 195g
|162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm x 198g
|Screen
|6.7” 2340 x 1080 8-bit/16.7M 120Hz Super AMOLED
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass
|GG 7+
|GG Victus
|Processor
|Exynos 1380 5nm
|SD 6 Gen 3 4nm
|Exynos 1580 4nm
|RAM
|6GB
|6
|8
|Storage
|128B
|128
|128GB or 256GB
|GPU
|Maili-G68 MP5
|Adreno 710 940MHz
|Xclipse 540
|MicroSD
|???
|No
|No
|Rear Camera MP
|50+8+2
|50+8+5
|50+12+5
|Front Camera MP
|13
|12
|12
|5G
|Samsung modem
|Qualcomm X62 modem
|Samsung Modem
|Wi-Fi
|6E
|BT
|5.3
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|USB
|2.0
|Fingerprint
|Side power button
|Optical under glass
|AI
|Circle to Search and low level on the device.
|Battery
|5000mAh 25W No charger
|5000 45W
|IP
|67 1m x 30 min
|Android
|15 and UI 7.0
|Warranty
|2 years
|OS and security
|6+6 years
|Other
|Enterprise version available
CyberShack’s view – Samsung 2025 A-series is its bread and butter
These look like the current S-series with a new camera bump. Without reviewing them we can only say that they should sell well.
