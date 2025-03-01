Samsung 2025 A-series for the masses – A26, A36 and A56 (smartphone)

The Samsung 2025 A-series hit retailers on 27 March. With 6.7” AMOLED screens, decent point-and-shoot cameras and 2+6+6 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches, these are winners.

Samsung 2025 A-series specifications

Where specifications are the same, we will leave adjacent fields blank. The table will be updated after receipt of official specifications.

 A26A36A56
Website (TBA)   
Price$499$549$649/799
ColoursBlackAwesome Lavender Awesome BlackAwesome Olive Awesome Graphite
 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm x 200g162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm x 195g162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm x 198g
Screen6.7” 2340 x 1080 8-bit/16.7M 120Hz Super AMOLED  
Screen protectionGorilla GlassGG 7+GG Victus
ProcessorExynos 1380 5nmSD 6 Gen 3 4nmExynos 1580 4nm
RAM6GB68
Storage128B128128GB or 256GB
GPUMaili-G68 MP5Adreno 710 940MHzXclipse 540
MicroSD???NoNo
Rear Camera MP50+8+250+8+550+12+5
Front Camera MP131212
5GSamsung modemQualcomm X62 modemSamsung Modem
Wi-Fi6E  
BT5.3  
3.5mm jackYesYesNo
NFCYes  
GPSYes  
USB2.0  
FingerprintSide power buttonOptical under glass 
AICircle to Search and low level on the device.  
Battery5000mAh 25W No charger5000 45W 
IP67 1m x 30 min  
Android15 and UI 7.0  
Warranty2 years  
OS and security6+6 years  
Other  Enterprise version available

CyberShack’s view – Samsung 2025 A-series is its bread and butter

These look like the current S-series with a new camera bump. Without reviewing them we can only say that they should sell well.

