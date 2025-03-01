Samsung 2025 A-series for the masses – A26, A36 and A56 (smartphone)

The Samsung 2025 A-series hit retailers on 27 March. With 6.7” AMOLED screens, decent point-and-shoot cameras and 2+6+6 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches, these are winners.

Samsung 2025 A-series specifications

Where specifications are the same, we will leave adjacent fields blank. The table will be updated after receipt of official specifications.

A26 A36 A56 Website (TBA) Price $499 $549 $649/799 Colours Black Awesome Lavender Awesome Black Awesome Olive Awesome Graphite 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm x 200g 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm x 195g 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm x 198g Screen 6.7” 2340 x 1080 8-bit/16.7M 120Hz Super AMOLED Screen protection Gorilla Glass GG 7+ GG Victus Processor Exynos 1380 5nm SD 6 Gen 3 4nm Exynos 1580 4nm RAM 6GB 6 8 Storage 128B 128 128GB or 256GB GPU Maili-G68 MP5 Adreno 710 940MHz Xclipse 540 MicroSD ??? No No Rear Camera MP 50+8+2 50+8+5 50+12+5 Front Camera MP 13 12 12 5G Samsung modem Qualcomm X62 modem Samsung Modem Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.3 3.5mm jack Yes Yes No NFC Yes GPS Yes USB 2.0 Fingerprint Side power button Optical under glass AI Circle to Search and low level on the device. Battery 5000mAh 25W No charger 5000 45W IP 67 1m x 30 min Android 15 and UI 7.0 Warranty 2 years OS and security 6+6 years Other Enterprise version available

CyberShack’s view – Samsung 2025 A-series is its bread and butter

These look like the current S-series with a new camera bump. Without reviewing them we can only say that they should sell well.

