ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops Get Lighter and More Powerful for 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers today revealed what’s new for the Zephyrus gaming laptop lineup this year, bringing a range of devices designed for performance on the go.

The ROG Zephyrus range this year aims to combine long-lasting battery life and high performance components, bringing them together in an ultra-portable form factor.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo might be an odd form factor, but it’s hard to argue with its productivity gains.

Featuring dual HDR OLED touchscreens, this machine is excellent for multitasking on the go and supporting creative workflows.

With configurations up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 laptop GPU on board, the Zephyrus Duo is an excellent gaming companion or productivity powerhouse.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16

These two new laptops feature new Nebula HDR displays that bring your games to life, providing rich highlights and deep shadows while you play compatible titles.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is available in either AMD Ryzen or Intel Core Ultra configurations with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080 laptop GPU, providing great performance for gaming on the go.

The larger ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with a bigger display and supports configurations up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 laptop GPU.

Thanks to advanced onboard cooling, both machines benefit from increased performance from these graphics processors.

ROG x Kojima Productions

Another interesting machine shown at CES is the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, born of a collaboration with Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding visionary Hideo Kojima.

This convertible laptop is a special edition model evoking Kojima Productions mascot Ludens’ iconic helmet design.

Its form factor allows you to use it as a laptop, a workstation, a tablet, or even a portable gaming console combined with special peripherals including a matching headset, mouse, and mousepad.

ASUS is also showing off new desktop machines and components like motherboards, AIO cooling solutions, and monitors.

Watch this space for more CES 2026 announcements.