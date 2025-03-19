Roborock Smart Vacuums 2025: Smarter Cleaning, Less Effort

Tired of spending hours vacuuming and mopping? Roborock smart vacuums in 2025 are designed to keep your home clean with minimal effort. Whether you need deep carpet cleaning, effortless mopping, or a quick spill cleanup, Roborock has a model to suit your needs. Here’s a closer look at three of the best options this year.

Saros 10: The Ultimate Flagship Model

The Saros 10 redefines premium home cleaning with its advanced technology and powerful performance. With 22,000 Pa Hyperforce suction, it effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. The VibraRise 4.0 vibrating mop scrubs away stubborn stains, and its auto-detachable mop module ensures carpets stay dry by lifting the mop when needed.

Equipped with a liftable LiDAR sensor (LDS) and AdaptiLift Chassis, the Saros 10 intelligently navigates your home, adapting to different floor types and obstacles. The RockDock 2.0 takes care of self-maintenance by emptying the dustbin, washing the mop, and refilling the water tank. Plus, its built-in voice assistant and full app support let you schedule cleanings, set no-go zones, and control the vacuum with ease.

If you want top-tier performance with minimal upkeep, the Saros 10 is the best choice.

Read our full review here.

Qrevo EdgeC: Premium Mid-Range with Hassle-Free Maintenance

The Qrevo EdgeC is designed for those who want premium cleaning without constant maintenance. It features an innovative zero-tangle hair system, making it perfect for pet owners and households with long hair. Its rotating mop system ensures deep cleaning while preventing streaks, and with 18,500 Pa suction, it effectively captures dust and debris from every surface.

Like the Saros 10, the Qrevo EdgeC also includes a self-maintaining dock that empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mop, and refills water automatically. With smart navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, it glides seamlessly around furniture and small objects. If you’re looking for a hands-off cleaning experience, the Qrevo EdgeC is an excellent mid-range option.

F25 SERIES: The Ultimate Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum

For quick and easy floor cleaning, the Roborock F25 SERIES is a game-changer. This cordless wet & dry vacuum can vacuum and mop at the same time, making it ideal for tackling daily messes. The FlatReach functionality allows it to clean under furniture with ease, and the JawScraper feature helps prevent hair tangles, keeping maintenance to a minimum.

Its smart water flow system adjusts automatically, ensuring the right amount of water is used for every surface. After cleaning, just place the F25 SERIES back in its dock, and it will self-clean its rollers, so you never have to touch the mess. With an extended battery life, you can clean large areas in one go, making it a must-have for busy homes.

With Roborock smart vacuums in 2025, keeping your home spotless has never been easier. The Saros 10 delivers a premium, hands-free cleaning experience, while the Qrevo EdgeC stands out as the best mid-range model for effortless maintenance and performance. Whether you need flagship power, hassle-free automation, or a quick cleaning solution, Roborock has the perfect vacuum for you.

Upgrade your cleaning game—let Roborock do the hard work, so you don’t have to!

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au