Roborock Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv: Smarter Summer Cleaning

Roborock has launched its latest innovations, the Roborock Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv, just in time for summer. Designed for Australian homes, these smart robotic vacuums deliver cutting-edge cleaning and hassle-free maintenance.

Both models feature Roborock’s Dual Anti-Tangle System. It eliminates hair tangling with the DuoDivide™ Main Brush and FlexiArm Arc Side Brush, ensuring effortless, uninterrupted cleaning. Whether you’re dealing with pet hair, long strands, or daily debris, these vacuums keep brushes clear and cleaning seamless.

The Roborock Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv also introduce AdaptiLift™ Chassis technology. This industry-first feature allows the chassis to lift by 10mm and handle thresholds up to 4cm. It adapts to all floor types, ensuring no corner or surface is left behind.

Powered by 18,500 Pa HyperForce® suction, these vacuums remove dirt, dust, and debris across carpets and hard floors. Navigation is seamless thanks to Reactive AI Obstacle Recognition, which avoids up to 62 object types using advanced sensors and LiDAR.

For ultimate convenience, the All-in-One Dock 3.0 automates maintenance. It washes mops with 75°C hot water, dries them with warm air, and empties the dustbin for up to 7 weeks. Control everything via the Roborock Smart App or built-in voice assistant for a hands-free clean.

The Qrevo Edge launches on January 1, 2025, at $2,799 from major retailers. Pre-order bonuses run until December 31, including a complimentary Flexi Lite or a $200 gift card. The Qrevo Curv follows in Q1 2025.

Visit au.roborock.com for more details.

