Roborock Father’s Day Sale: Big Savings for Tech-Savvy Dads

Roborock is making Father’s Day easier with big savings across its top models. The Roborock Father’s Day Sale is the perfect chance to spoil Dad with a smart cleaner that does the hard work for him. Discounts are available on flagship and best-selling models, with savings of up to $600.

Leading the line-up is the Saros 10. Sleek and powerful, it features LiDAR navigation, ReactiveAI 3.0, and a Dual Anti-Tangle System. It vacuums and mops using VibraRise® 4.0, while the RockDock® Ultra handles emptying and maintenance. Read our review of the Saros 10 here: Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop (cleaning review)

The Qrevo Edge series also gets a spotlight. The Qrevo EdgeC and Qrevo Edge both feature 18,500Pa HyperForce® suction, FlexiArm™ edge cleaning, and zero-tangle brushes. With hot mop washing and Multifunctional Dock 3.0, they keep floors spotless with little effort.

For something compact, the Qrevo C blends 12,000Pa suction with LiDAR mapping and app control. It’s ideal for busy dads who love smart home tech.

Roborock hasn’t forgotten everyday cleaning either. The F25 Wet and Dry Vacuum brings 20,000Pa suction, DirTect™ sensors, and FlatReach™ 2.0 for under-furniture cleaning. Meanwhile, the Q10V+ delivers strong suction, dual brushes, and an auto-empty dock for a stress-free clean.

From advanced robotic vacuums to everyday solutions, the Roborock Father’s Day Sale has something for every dad. With prices starting from just $499, it’s a gift that combines tech, convenience, and time back in Dad’s day.