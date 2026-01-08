Roborock CES 2026 Smart Cleaning Products: Saros Vacuums and RockMow X1 Revealed

Roborock today unveiled its new range of Roborock CES 2026 smart cleaning products, launching this year, including the Roborock Saros flagship vacuums alongside the RockMow X1 LiDAR at Las Vegas, CES 2026.

The company is one of the leading brands in the home robotics segment, bringing innovative new technologies that are designed to streamline your home chores.

Saros Rover

The Roborock Saros Rover includes the world first two-wheel-leg architecture in a robot vacuum, allowing the robot to raise and lower each of its legs independently.

With this new mobility, the robot can perform small jumps, agile turns, and sudden stops while keeping its body level across uneven ground.

The Saros Rover is designed to tackle multi-storey cleaning once and for all, allowing it to clean staircases with consistent performance and move between levels without the need for human intervention.

Launch timing is yet to be confirmed, but Roborock assures us it’s not just a concept.

Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic

The Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic are the newest models in the flagship Saros lineup.

With the company’s AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, the robots can navigate thresholds up to 4.5cm high.

The upgraded navigation suite powered by StarSight Autonomous Sysem 2.0 recognises up to 201 different varieties of objects and completes mapping faster.

Local availability is yet to be confirmed.

F25 ACE Pro

The company’s F25 ACE Pro robot wet/dry vacuum is the newest model in the range, designed to tackle stubborn messes with ease.

Using a new JetFoaming technology, the vacuum creates a dense foam that helps dissolve and lift tough stains like coffee, sauce, and grease.

Compared to previous generations, the F25 ACE Pro features a larger water tank and an improved anti-tangle roller that eliminates hair tangling.

Thanks to the self-maintenance dock, the vacuum self-cleans with high temperature water to break down leftover residue and inhibit bacteria growth to ensure sanitary cleaning every time.

Local availability and pricing is yet to be announced.

With its latest announcements, Roborock CES 2026 smart cleaning products highlight the brand’s continued push into advanced robotics and fully automated home cleaning.

Follow this space for all CES 2026 announcements.