RECALL: IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger article number 304.611.94

The IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger is recalled due to a potentially faulty power cable.

IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger Product Description

USB charger in dark grey colour.

The model number ‘ICPSW5-40-1’ can be found on a label on the backside of the charger.

Article number 304.611.94 is located on the packaging.

IKEA notice

What consumers should do

Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and contact IKEA via phone or in-store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.



Contact details: For more information, please visit www.IKEA.com.au/recalls or phone IKEA at:

ACT/NSW – 02 8020 6641

Queensland – 07 3380 6800

Victoria/Tasmania – 03 8523 2154

South Australia – 08 8234 3333

Western Australia – 08 8234 3944

IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause.

