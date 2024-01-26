RECALL: IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger article number 304.611.94
The IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger is recalled due to a potentially faulty power cable.
IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger Product Description
- USB charger in dark grey colour.
- The model number ‘ICPSW5-40-1’ can be found on a label on the backside of the charger.
- Article number 304.611.94 is located on the packaging.
- IKEA notice
What consumers should do
Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and contact IKEA via phone or in-store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
Contact details: For more information, please visit www.IKEA.com.au/recalls or phone IKEA at:
ACT/NSW – 02 8020 6641
Queensland – 07 3380 6800
Victoria/Tasmania – 03 8523 2154
South Australia – 08 8234 3333
Western Australia – 08 8234 3944
IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause.