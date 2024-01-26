RECALL: IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger article number 304.611.94

The IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger is recalled due to a potentially faulty power cable.

IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger Product Description

  • USB charger in dark grey colour.
  • The model number ‘ICPSW5-40-1’ can be found on a label on the backside of the charger.
  • Article number 304.611.94 is located on the packaging.
  • IKEA notice
IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger

What consumers should do

Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and contact IKEA via phone or in-store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

Contact details: For more information, please visit www.IKEA.com.au/recalls or phone IKEA at:

ACT/NSW – 02 8020 6641

Queensland – 07 3380 6800

Victoria/Tasmania – 03 8523 2154

South Australia – 08 8234 3333

Western Australia – 08 8234 3944

IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause.

CyuberShack recall notices

Previous Post
Next Post