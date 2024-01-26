RECALL: Comsol 96W USB-C Charger WCC96WH

Officeworks recalls the Comsol 96W USB-C charger WCC96H (COWCC96WH) sold between February 2021 and September 2023.

The wall plug section can break off the main body and expose live wires.

What to do if you have a Comsol 96W USB-C Charger

Consumers should stop using the charger immediately.

Return the charger to their nearest Officeworks to receive a refund.

Ask our staff to find out more about the recall.

[email protected]

1800 266 765 or 02 9352 0000

Purchased from: Officeworks

Recall notice

CyberShack recalls notices