realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro at MWC (MWC 2022)

realme is a youth-focused brand and part of the OPPO family. The long-anticipated Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are on show at MCW 2022.

realme claims the GT 2 Pro is the world’s first to feature a bio-based polymer design. The paper-inspired design was co-created by realme’s design studio and Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa.

The GT 2 has a Qualcomm SD888, 8/128GB, 6.62” 2400×1440 AMOLED screen, 50+8+2MP rear camera, 16MP selfie and a 65W fast charge 5000mAh battery. Price – from about €539 ($840).

The GT 2 Pro has a Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 12/512G/microSD, 6.7” 3216 x 1440 AMOLED screen, 50+50+2MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie. Price €789 (A$1225). Special-edition Paper Green and White colourways with the more conventional Steel Black alternative.

The company is also highlighting its 200W charge (that is 2x20V/5A/100W streams) that could charge a smartphone in 6 minutes.

