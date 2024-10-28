Perfect Gifts for Every Holiday Moment from Samsung

This year, Samsung has some great Holiday gifts for everyone. Whether you’re a family photo enthusiast, a Make this Christmas memorable with gifts that capture joy, support your daily routines, and add style to every moment. Samsung’s latest lineup of technology offers something for everyone, from family memory-makers to pet parents. Here are Samsung’s top picks for unique, thoughtful holiday gifting.

1. For the Ultimate Family Christmas Photo: Samsung Music Frame

Get everyone in the frame without the fuss. The Samsung Music Frame combines premium audio with stylish design, making it ideal for syncing Christmas carols through six 3-way speakers with your Samsung TV or mobile. It’s the perfect companion for the Samsung Frame TV, allowing wireless control of your holiday playlist from your phone. Complete the look by adding a personalised photo or custom acrylic art panel, available from MARPLE.

RRP: $699

2. For the Art-Lover’s Living Room: The Frame TV

Transform your space into an art gallery or a seasonal slideshow. Samsung’s Frame TV displays favourite photos or gallery art with an Anti-Glare Matte Display for distraction-free viewing and brilliant colour, thanks to Quantum Dot technology. You can access world-class galleries through Samsung’s Art Store or upload your favourite photos using the SmartThings App.

RRP: 43” ($1,499), 65” ($2,499), 85” ($4,999)

3. For the Multitasker: 32” Smart Monitor M80D

Stream movies, enjoy work-from-home productivity, or keep up with holiday to-dos on Samsung’s 32” Smart Monitor M80D. The monitor includes Smart TV apps, 4K AI Upscaling, and screen control through one mouse and keyboard. The slim design and magnetic SlimFit camera make this a practical and stylish addition to any room.

RRP: $999

4. For On-the-Go Creators: Portable SSD T9

Perfect for creators, gamers, and anyone with a busy lifestyle, the Portable SSD T9 has lightning-fast transfer speeds with read/write capabilities up to 2,000MB/s and drop resistance. Available in sizes up to 4TB, this portable storage ensures you’ll never run out of space.

RRP: 1TB ($309), 2TB ($519), 4TB ($969)

5. For Gamers with PS5 Dreams: 990 PRO with Heatsink PCIe 4.0 M.2

Samsung’s 990 PRO with Heatsink is tailored for those looking for high-speed performance. Ideal for gaming and 3D editing, it’s compatible with the PlayStation 5, desktops, and laptops. With 40-55% faster read/write speeds than its predecessor, it keeps pace with the most intense games and media.

RRP: 1TB ($249), 2TB ($389), 4TB ($729)

6. For Busy Pet Parents: Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™AI

The new Jet Bot Combo™AI robot vacuum does more than clean; it vacuums, steams, and sanitises with smart mapping and object detection. The built-in camera and Samsung’s SmartThings app enable remote control, making it a lifesaver for pet owners and busy households.

RRP: $2,099 (available November 2024)

7. For Wellness Goals: Samsung Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Fit3

The Galaxy Ring supports wellness goals with advanced health tracking, while the affordable Galaxy Fit3 helps keep loved ones active. With fall detection and emergency info display, the Galaxy Fit3 is perfect for family members of any age.

RRP: Galaxy Ring $699, Galaxy Fit3 $149

8. For Jetsetters and Memory Makers: Capture Every Adventure with Samsung S24 Ultra

The Samsung S24 Ultra is the ultimate gift for travel enthusiasts and memory-makers this holiday season. Its industry-leading camera captures every moment with incredible clarity, from candlelit dinners to sweeping landscapes. Featuring enhanced low-light performance and powerful zoom capabilities, the S24 Ultra ensures you don’t miss a detail. Galaxy AI tools bring photos to life by recognising specific objects, improving colour tones, and reducing video noise to truly capture the magic of every moment. This gift is perfect for anyone who values beautiful, lasting memories.

RRP: From $1,899





9. For Creative Breaks: Unleash Imagination with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series

For the creatives in your life, the Galaxy Tab S10 series offers a canvas for limitless expression. The Tab S10+ (12.4” display) and Tab S10 Ultra (14.6” display) feature an AMOLED 2X display and advanced Galaxy AI tools, including Note Assist and Drawing Assist, to help bring ideas to life. With boosted processing power, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is responsive and perfect for sketching, designing, or just unwinding with some digital doodling. Ideal for artists, doodlers, and creatives looking to elevate their craft.

RRP: Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi) from $1,799; Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi) from $2,099



Explore all of Samsung’s Holiday gifts at Samsung.com.au. This season, elevate holiday joy with technology gifts from Samsung that makes every day feel special.

