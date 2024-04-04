OPPO Reno11 F 5G: Redefining Value in Tech

OPPO Reno11 F 5G, a tech marvel at $599, now in Australia! It boasts a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera, 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED Screen.

Aussies, rejoice! OPPO launches the “Pick Your Perk” initiative alongside the Reno11 F 5G. Choose from OPPO Enco X earbuds, Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer, or Aqara Camera Hub G3 as your gift!

Today, April 4, 2024, OPPO unveils the Reno11 F 5G in Australia. Michael Tran, Managing Director of OPPO Australia, emphasizes their commitment to tech and value.

Enhance your Reno11 F 5G experience with the “Pick Your Perk” offer. Choose a gift that suits your lifestyle, enriching your tech journey.

Tran says, “We’re dedicated to providing not just tech, but lifestyle solutions.” OPPO aims to empower customers with tailored gifts, reflecting their values.

The launch reflects OPPO’s pursuit of quality and value. Perfect ratings at the 2024 Canstar Blue Smartphone Awards reinforce their commitment.

Reno11 F 5G’s design captivates with a Magnetic Particle Design and immersive screen. Ocean Blue and Palm Green colors stun with elegance.

Capture life’s moments with Reno11 F 5G’s 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera. It excels in detail-rich photos, whether day or night.

Enjoy ColorOS 14’s beauty and functionality on the Reno11 F 5G. It ensures seamless productivity and entertainment with innovative features.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, Reno11 F 5G promises advanced connectivity. Its large battery and 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging ensure prolonged usage.

Grab your Reno11 F 5G for $599 from April 4th, 2024. Choose your perk till April 24th, 2024, and make your tech experience truly yours!

Pick Your Perk Offer:

Celebrate the release of the OPPO Reno11 F 5G by picking your perk! Choose ONE PERK between the OPPO Enco X earbuds (RRP $299), Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer (RRP $219) or Aqara Camera Hub G3 (RRP $195). Terms and conditions apply, bonus via redemption, only one bonus gift per claim, offer ends 24/04/24.