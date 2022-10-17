OPPO Pad Air – 10.36”, 1.07billion colour Android 12 Tablet
The new OPPO Pad Air, its first Android tablet, has some pretty spectacular features for an extraordinarily low $379.
Not the least of which is its
- 10.36”, 2K, 1.07 billion colour, 60Hz screen
- Four Dolby Atmos speakers
- Qualcomm SD680 6nm SoC
- 4/64GB and microSD to 512GB
- 7200mAh battery, 18W USB-C PD fast charge for 12 hours of movie replay
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1
- And a mere 440g
These features, especially the screen, are only found in far more expensive tablets.
“The OPPO Pad Air look great, has the performance to match, and the ColorOS 12.1 and Android 12 means users can enjoy a wider, more productive Android experience.”OPPO Australia Managing Director, Michael Tran
ColorOS for Pad: an all-new experience for smart and smooth interactions
It runs on ColorOS 12.1/Android 12 for Pad.
It supports smart touch interactions such as
- Two-finger split screen,
- Four-finger floating window
- Smart sidebar Edge).
- Multi-display features – file drag and drop and clipboard sharing. Users can easily transfer files from their OPPO smartphone to OPPO Pad Air.
Student and Child friendly
It is a great device for parents and teachers as they can leverage Google Kids Space for children to play, read, watch videos and even create drawings and science projects. The parental controls in Google’s Family Link app help them manage content, set screen time limits and more from their Android device.
OPPO Pad Air Launch Promotion
Offered as a Gift with any purchase of an OPPO Find X5 Pro ($1,799) or OPPO Find X5 ($1,399). Customers will receive one OPPO Smart Cover (valued at $79).
Available from 27 October 2022 to 11:59 pm (AEST) on 24 November 2022.
- OPPO Pad Air
- RRP: $379
- On-Sale: 27th October
- Retailer: OPPO Australia Online Store (link live on 27/10/22)
