OPPO Pad Air – 10.36”, 1.07billion colour Android 12 Tablet

The new OPPO Pad Air, its first Android tablet, has some pretty spectacular features for an extraordinarily low $379.

Not the least of which is its

10.36”, 2K, 1.07 billion colour, 60Hz screen

Four Dolby Atmos speakers

Qualcomm SD680 6nm SoC

4/64GB and microSD to 512GB

7200mAh battery, 18W USB-C PD fast charge for 12 hours of movie replay

8MP rear and 5MP front cameras

Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1

And a mere 440g

These features, especially the screen, are only found in far more expensive tablets.

“The OPPO Pad Air look great, has the performance to match, and the ColorOS 12.1 and Android 12 means users can enjoy a wider, more productive Android experience.” OPPO Australia Managing Director, Michael Tran

ColorOS for Pad: an all-new experience for smart and smooth interactions

It runs on ColorOS 12.1/Android 12 for Pad.

It supports smart touch interactions such as

Two-finger split screen,

Four-finger floating window

Smart sidebar Edge).

Multi-display features – file drag and drop and clipboard sharing. Users can easily transfer files from their OPPO smartphone to OPPO Pad Air.

Student and Child friendly

It is a great device for parents and teachers as they can leverage Google Kids Space for children to play, read, watch videos and even create drawings and science projects. The parental controls in Google’s Family Link app help them manage content, set screen time limits and more from their Android device.

OPPO Pad Air Launch Promotion

Offered as a Gift with any purchase of an OPPO Find X5 Pro ($1,799) or OPPO Find X5 ($1,399). Customers will receive one OPPO Smart Cover (valued at $79).

Available from 27 October 2022 to 11:59 pm (AEST) on 24 November 2022.

OPPO Pad Air

RRP: $379

On-Sale: 27th October

Retailer: OPPO Australia Online Store (link live on 27/10/22)

