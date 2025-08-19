OPPO Lunar Eclipse Photography: Capture the Night Sky with Ease

World Photography Day is here, and it’s the perfect reminder that great photos don’t need a pro camera. With the total lunar eclipse on September 7, OPPO lunar eclipse photography makes it possible to capture stunning night shots using just your smartphone.

Start with stability. Camera shake is the main reason night photos blur. Rest your phone on a railing, table, or tripod. No tripod? Improvise with a backpack, mug, or brace your hands against a wall. Even entry models like the A5x ($219) with Night Mode deliver sharp results when kept steady.

Next, manage exposure. The moon is bright against the dark sky, which can confuse auto settings. Tap to focus on the moon, then slide exposure down. Capture multiple shots at different levels to find the right balance. Devices like the A5 Pro 5G ($399) give manual ISO and shutter controls, while the Reno13 Pro 5G ($1,299) offers optical image stabilisation for clearer long exposures.



Zoom with care. Digital zoom can cause grain. Stick to moderate zoom or crop later. Everyday models like the A5 5G ($299) perform best at mid-zoom. For detailed close-ups, the Find X8 Pro ($1,799) with AI Telescope Zoom and dual periscope lenses is unmatched.

Use Night or Pro Mode for more control. The Reno13 F 5G ($599) features a 120Hz AMOLED display and stabilisation, making dark-sky composition easier.

Finally, think beyond the moon. Frame trees, buildings, or people for extra drama. And don’t forget video — capture the eclipse phases in Night or Pro Video mode for a striking time-lapse.

With OPPO lunar eclipse photography, everyone can shoot the stars.