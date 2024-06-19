OPPO Launches Reno12 Series and Watch X in Australia

OPPO has announced the launch of its latest devices, the Reno12 Series and Watch X, in Australia. These devices are set to redefine user experience with advanced technology and sleek design.

Cutting-Edge AI and Design in Reno12 Series

The Reno12 Series includes the OPPO Reno12 and the Reno12 Pro. Priced at $799 and $999 respectively, these phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy mobile platform. Ensuring high efficiency and performance. Both models feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology.

The Reno12 Series stands out with its GenAI features. The AI Eraser tool allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos effortlessly. Additionally, AI Studio creates digital avatars and artistic portraits from a single photo. These features showcase OPPO’s commitment to integrating AI into more accessible smartphones.

Design-wise, the Reno12 Series boasts a futuristic look with a high-strength alloy framework for enhanced durability. The rear glass panel, crafted with OPPO’s Fluid Ripple Texture, offers a unique visual appeal. Colour options include Astro Silver and Black Brown for the Reno12, while the Reno12 Pro comes in Nebula Silver and Nebula Black.

Capture Life’s Moments

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Reno12 Series’ camera capabilities. Both models feature a Sony LYT-600 sensor for quick and stable focusing. The Reno12 Pro enhances this with a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera and a 50MP Selfie Camera, equipped with advanced AI Portrait Retouching effects.

Watch X: Your Smart Companion

Priced at $699, the OPPO Watch X offers a comprehensive health monitoring system and dual-frequency GPS. With up to 100 hours of battery life and quick recharging through Watch VOOC™ Flash Charging, this smartwatch is designed for endurance. It features a large 500mAh battery and runs on Wear OS by Google, providing access to a wide range of apps and Google services.

Availability and Launch Offers

The Reno12 Series is available for pre-sale from 27th June and will go on sale from 11th July. Early buyers of the Reno12 Pro will receive an OPPO Watch X for free, while those purchasing the Reno12 will get an OPPO Pad Neo. The OPPO Watch X will be available from 20th June via OPPO Australia’s Online Store.

OPPO’s Reno12 Series and Watch X aim to bring cutting-edge technology and innovative design to Australian consumers, enhancing both productivity and creativity.