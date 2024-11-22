OPPO Find X8 Pro Lands in Australia: Hasselblad and AI Power

The highly anticipated Oppo Find X8 Pro has officially arrived in Australia, offering cutting-edge technology for smartphone enthusiasts. Priced at $1,799, this flagship device blends Hasselblad’s renowned camera system with advanced AI features, delivering a powerful mobile experience.

The Find X8 Pro revolutionizes smartphone photography. With a 50MP quad-camera setup, including a 135mm periscope camera, it captures stunning photos in any light. The AI Telescope Zoom feature offers 60x magnification, allowing users to zoom in with exceptional clarity. The Hasselblad Portrait Mode brings a pro-level photography experience to your pocket, while Dolby Vision HDR video recording at 4K ensures exceptional video quality.

Under the hood, the Find X8 Pro boasts a massive 5910mAh battery that supports multi-day usage. The device also features 80W OPPO SUPERVOOCTM charging, offering hours of power in just minutes, and ultra-fast 50W AIRVOOCTM wireless charging. With the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the phone delivers top-tier performance for demanding tasks.

The Find X8 Pro introduces ColorOS 15, bringing smoother performance and a range of AI tools. These tools include AI Eraser, AI Clarity Enhance, and AI Unblur, perfect for enhancing photos. The AI ToolBox offers a suite of productivity features, such as automatic transcription and summarization, making everyday tasks easier.

For a sleek design, the Find X8 Pro features a 6.78” 120Hz display with 1,600 nits peak brightness and slim bezels. Its glass and aluminium build, combined with a Cosmos Ring design, makes it both durable and stylish.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is now available at JB Hi-Fi and OPPO’s online store, making this AI-powered powerhouse a must-have for Australian tech enthusiasts.

Best Android phones 11/2024

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au