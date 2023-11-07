OPPO Find N3 Presale Begins Nov 8, Local Release on Nov 16

Oppo sends word their new foldable smart phone, the Find N3 will go on presale from November 8, ahead of its local release on November 16. The global announcement took place in Singapore last month where media from around the world, including CyberShack.com, were present to sample the latest folding technology from Oppo. Industry sources continue to tell us that foldables are the fastest growing area of the premium smart phone category and now Oppo has their newest offering confirmed for local launch.

The Find N3 boasts two large screens that are exceptionally clear and bright. When it’s closed, it functions as a regular smartphone, but when opened, it transforms into a tablet. These screens are easy to see, even in bright sunlight. It also offers smooth scrolling and exceptional sound quality.

This phone is designed to be durable, featuring a flexible hinge that can withstand a million folds. It’s also stylish and lightweight. Weighing just 239 grams with vegan leather, it feels comfortable to hold and use with its flat sides and curved corners.

The Find N3 comes equipped with three high-quality cameras. Ensuring you can capture outstanding photos and videos. Additionally, it utilizes the Android 13 operating system and promises to receive software and security updates for several years. Promises to deliver a long-lasting and quality experience.

Additionally, the phone offers features for productivity and delivers robust performance for gaming and multitasking. The large 4800mAh battery ensures reliable day-long power, and with the 67W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging – you won’t have to wait long for a quick top-up. A 30-minute charge provides 80% power, and it reaches a full charge in just 42 minutes.

The OPPO Find N3 is more than a smartphone; it ushers in a fresh era of mobile innovation,

Priced at $2,699, it aims to redefine the foldable smartphone market in Australia.

Read our in-depth review of the Oppo Find N3 here.