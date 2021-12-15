OPPO Find N – its first foldable (OPPO INNO DAY 2021)

Well, not really. OPPO has been working on foldables for four years and six generations. The OPPO Find N is the first it is prepared to stake its reputation on.

New form factors herald an exciting time in smartphone technology. OPPO has experimented with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios to create a new device that meets the needs of more users. With the OPPO Find N, we aim to change people’s perceptions about what a smartphone can offer and begin making foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience. Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO

OPPO Find N Basic tech

The Find sub-brand is its flagship offering, and as such, it has to have the latest technology. Forgetting the fold for a moment, the release model has a Qualcomm SD888, 12/512GB, 4500mAh SUPERVOOC/AIRVOOC fast charge battery and supports Dolby Atmos.

Screen/s

The 7.1”, 8.4:9, 120Hz LPTO OLED screen is called a Serene Display and uses 12-layers of materials, including Ultra-Thin glass. It has 1000 nits peak brightness (about 400 nits typical). Unlike other foldables, the Flexion Hinge widens the fold angle to reduce the fold crease – it claims to be 80% less noticeable than other brands. There is also an external 5.49” OLED display with Gorilla Glass protection front and back.

This is quite innovative and reduces hinge crease by 80%

ColorOS has updates allow the screens use from 50-120° as well as split screens and video/text halves. It also supports new gestures such as a two-finger split screen and four-finger floating windows. The content on the outer panel seamless transfers to the fold panel.

Cameras

50MP Sony IMX 766

16MP Ultra-wide

13MP telephoto

2 x Selfie cameras

The new split-camera user interface allows you to use the large, immersive inner display to take photos on one side and then view, share or delete your most recent photo on the other side. When taking pictures from the primary camera with the display unfolded, you can use both the inner and outer displays for both you and your subject to preview the shot simultaneously.

Availability first in China late 2021. Other countries to follow.

Cybershack OPPO news and reviews

Post Horizontal Banner