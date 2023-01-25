Norton Identity Adviser Plus – protect your identity from theft

Norton Identity Adviser Plus helps protect your identity from theft. In the worst case, it offers a range of tools to help you get it back.

Every day you read about data breaches – Medibank, Telstra, Optus, and so many more. There is an extremely high probability that your email address and some personally identifiable data are now in your profile on the dark web. Cybercriminals use sophisticated AI to interrogate your profile and assess if it is ready to steal your identity.

Identity Theft is easy. All it needs is your email address, mobile phone number and some form of ID – Drivers Licence or Passport number, Utility bill or passwords to online banking or finance.

With this, they can scam you, drain bank accounts, take out loans in your name, order goods on your credit card, and change your delivery address. Don’t laugh – more than 1 in 4 Australians (25%+) have had it happen to them.

How Norton Identity Adviser Plus works

Dark Web Monitoring. Continuously searches the dark web and private forums, looking for your personal information, and sends notifications should it be found.

Social Media Monitoring of popular sites alerts you of suspicious activity.

A stolen wallet (physical) leads to a stolen identity. Norton agents will guide you through cancelling or replacing credit cards, bank cards, driver’s licence and other cards.

Identity Theft Insurance provides coverage for specific losses and expenses up to $58,000 related to your identity theft. This can include legal expense reimbursement and lost income for time away from work to correct financial records.

An Identity Restoration Specialist will help guide you through the restoration process from start to finish.

Cost

It costs A$99.99 for the first year and $119.99 after that. You can start with a free trial.

CyberShack’s view – Norton Identity Adviser Plus is a no-brainer for at-risk users

Some people swear by insurance, and some swear at it. This is a relatively inexpensive way to help protect you against identity theft because once your information is on the internet, it is there forever. The risk is yours.

