Nokia value C-series (MWC 2022)
HMD Global has the Nokia value C-series (C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition) on show at MCW 2022. These firmly focus on the value end from €79 to €119.
C21
- €99
- Android GO 11 and lite Go apps with two years of updates
- 6.517” HD+ LCD
- 5MP Selfie
- 8MP rear
- Unisoc SC9863A processor
- 3/32GB/microSD
- 3000mAh removable battery
C21 Plus
- €119
- As above with 4/64GB
- 13+2MP
- 4000mAh removable battery
C2 2nd Edition
- €79
- Android GO 11 and lite Go apps
- 5.7” FWVGA
- MediaTek processor
- 2/32GB
- 2MP selfie
- 2400mAh removable battery
CyberShack view – Nokia value C-series will be among the lowest cost Android smartphones
There is a market for reliable Android smartphones – one that most significant manufacturers do not cater to. Nokia is offering Android for almost a feature phone price.
