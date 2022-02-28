Nokia value C-series (MWC 2022)

HMD Global has the Nokia value C-series (C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition) on show at MCW 2022. These firmly focus on the value end from €79 to €119.

C21

  • €99
  • Android GO 11 and lite Go apps with two years of updates
  • 6.517” HD+ LCD
  • 5MP Selfie
  • 8MP rear
  • Unisoc SC9863A processor
  • 3/32GB/microSD
  • 3000mAh removable battery
Nokia value C-series

C21 Plus

  • €119
  • As above with 4/64GB
  • 13+2MP
  • 4000mAh removable battery

C2 2nd Edition

  • €79
  • Android GO 11 and lite Go apps
  • 5.7” FWVGA
  • MediaTek processor
  • 2/32GB
  • 2MP selfie
  • 2400mAh removable battery

CyberShack view – Nokia value C-series will be among the lowest cost Android smartphones

There is a market for reliable Android smartphones – one that most significant manufacturers do not cater to. Nokia is offering Android for almost a feature phone price.

HMD Global

