Nokia value C-series (MWC 2022)

HMD Global has the Nokia value C-series (C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition) on show at MCW 2022. These firmly focus on the value end from €79 to €119.

C21

€99

Android GO 11 and lite Go apps with two years of updates

6.517” HD+ LCD

5MP Selfie

8MP rear

Unisoc SC9863A processor

3/32GB/microSD

3000mAh removable battery

C21 Plus

€119

As above with 4/64GB

13+2MP

4000mAh removable battery

C2 2nd Edition

€79

Android GO 11 and lite Go apps

5.7” FWVGA

MediaTek processor

2/32GB

2MP selfie

2400mAh removable battery

CyberShack view – Nokia value C-series will be among the lowest cost Android smartphones

There is a market for reliable Android smartphones – one that most significant manufacturers do not cater to. Nokia is offering Android for almost a feature phone price.

