Motorola Unveils Edge 50 Pro, Fusion and moto buds+

Motorola is stepping into a new era of premium mobile communications with its latest offerings: the motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion smartphones, alongside the introduction of the moto buds+ featuring Sound by Bose.

The edge 50 pro and edge 50 fusion embody the essence of a world-class smartphone, blending style with intelligence to deliver an exceptional user experience. With an emphasis on AI-powered enhancements and elevated design, these devices redefine what consumers expect from their smartphones.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola, Greater Asia Pacific, emphasized Motorola’s commitment to meaningful technology, highlighting the AI-powered experiences and stunning design aesthetic of the edge 50 pro and edge 50 fusion. These devices introduce moto ai features and leverage Google Photos Auto Enhance, offering users new avenues for creativity.

moto edge 50 pro

A notable addition to the edge 50 pro is the limited-edition, Italian handcrafted pearl polymer finish, a testament to Motorola’s dedication to craftsmanship and personal expression. This unique finish, combined with IP68 underwater and dust protection, ensures both style and durability for users on the move.

The motorola edge 50 pro boasts an impressive camera system, featuring AI-powered enhancements and PantoneTM Validated cameras and displays. With a 50MP main camera and a suite of AI camera capabilities, users can capture stunning images and videos effortlessly. The device also offers a cinematic viewing experience with its nearly borderless display and support for Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

moto edge 50 Fusion

Meanwhile, the motorola edge 50 fusion brings premium features to a wider audience with its vibrant colours and ultrathin design. Equipped with a powerful camera system and a stunning Full HD+ pOLED display, this device ensures every moment is captured with clarity and precision. With support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, users can enjoy immersive audio experiences on the go.

moto buds+

In addition to the smartphones, Motorola introduces the moto buds+ with Sound by Bose, offering users a seamless and immersive audio experience. With Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation and Hi-Res Audio, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality, while wireless charging capabilities ensure convenience and flexibility.

Motorola also enhances the user experience with new software features, including Hello UX and Smart Connect, making it easier for users to navigate their devices and seamlessly integrate with other Lenovo and Motorola devices.

Overall, Motorola’s latest offerings represent a significant leap forward in mobile technology, combining innovation, style, and functionality to meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers. Whether it’s capturing memorable moments, enjoying immersive entertainment, or staying connected on the go, Motorola has you covered.