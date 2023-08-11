Motorola ThinkPhone and Microsoft enhance Windows and Teams integration

Motorola ThinkPhone and Microsoft have worked together to fully integrate Windows 365 cloud offerings and added Push-to-Talk Teams integration.

CyberShack was highly impressed with the Motorola ThinkPhone – for thinking people (review here) for so many reasons. The main reason is that Motorola has thrown the kitchen sink at this, and $999 presents better value than any other flagship. It is the phone I would buy!

Let’s look at the base ThinkPhone specs:

6.6” 2400 x 1080, 144Hz HDR10 P-OLED.

Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 flagship processor.

8/256GB.

Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.3/NFC/Dual GPS.

Excellent 50+13+2 rear camera and 32MP selfie.

5000mAH battery with 68W charger inbox and 15W Qi wireless.

Dolby Atmos decode stereo speakers.

UBS-C 3.1 Gen 1 with alt DP for ‘Ready For’ and wireless/cabled USB-C to HDMI monitor or TV.

Lenovo security, including ThinkShield for Mobile and Moto KeySafe.

2+3+3 year Warranty/OS upgrades/security patches.

Motorola’s collaboration with Microsoft enables us to expand what’s possible with the ThinkPhone. Enhanced capabilities will allow ThinkPhone users to bring the experience of Windows 365 to their workstations via their ThinkPhone. By connecting to a larger display and pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, users can now access their Windows 365 cloud PC and applications from anywhere with a full PC-like experience. This is a real game changer when it comes to mobile productivity. Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific

CyberShack’s note: Motorola ThinkPhone and Microsoft

We have found that the effectiveness of Microsoft Remote Desktop and Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) depends on a decent Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. ThinkPhone already has USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 Alt DP for UBS-C to HDMI cable connections and Miracast connections for its “Ready For’ Android Desktop on a dumb monitor or a smart TV.

Of course, Motorola also suggests you use their parent company’s accessories.

Customers can access the power of ThinkPhone by combining it with any Lenovo monitor, including the ThinkVision P27h-30 monitor featuring a 27-inch QHD display, and Bluetooth accessories such as the Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse, and Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset, for a complete Windows PC experience with all their personalised apps, content, and settings, wherever they are.

Push to Talk in MS Teams

MS Teams has become the default for business use. It has fast, encrypted (safe), and reliable video and audio communication with colleagues.

With two taps, the iconic ThinkPhone Red Button can be used as a P-T-T Walkie Talkie device in Teams. This makes it easy to communicate with specific teams or departments using Teams Channels.

Availability

In the coming weeks, Windows 365 support via Moto Connect and the Walkie Talkie feature in Microsoft Teams will be available for the ThinkPhone by Motorola.

The Walkie Talkie app is already included in the Teams frontline license.

The ThinkPhone by Motorola is available through:

Retailers: JB HiFi and Officeworks (online only)

Operator: Telstra Enterprise (coming soon)

Lenovo: Lenovo.com.au and participating channels

