Motorola Expands Ecosystem with Moto Tag

Motorola has taken a significant step beyond smartphones with the launch of the Motorola moto tag in Australia. This innovative tracking device is designed for Android users. Making it easy to keep track of personal items, from keys to bags. The moto tag connects via Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) and integrates with Google’s Find My Device network for global item tracking with real-time precision.

The moto tag strengthens Motorola’s growing ecosystem. Following the successful launch of the moto buds and moto buds+ with Sound by Bose earlier this year, this latest release highlights Motorola’s commitment to offering practical, user-friendly accessories. The moto tag works with any Android device running version 9.0 or newer. Expanding its appeal to a broader audience beyond Motorola smartphone owners.

Simplicity and style define the moto tag. It features a compact, attractive design in Jade Green and Starlight Blue, blending effortlessly with modern accessories. Users can easily attach the device to their valuables and set it up in minutes. With up to one year of battery life and a replaceable universal battery, the moto tag offers long-term usability. Its IP67 rating ensures protection against dust, dirt, and splashes, making it reliable in various environments.

Safety and privacy are key features of the moto tag. The device uses end-to-end encryption via Google’s trusted network, ensuring location data remains secure. Additionally, users can perform manual scans to detect nearby trackers, preventing unwanted tracking and ensuring peace of mind.

Available exclusively at Harvey Norman, the Motorola moto tag comes in single packs for $55 and 4-packs for $179. This addition reinforces Motorola’s focus on innovation, offering Android users a connected, convenient, and secure ecosystem of products designed to simplify everyday life.

