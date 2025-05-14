Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Lands with Smarter AI and Pro Camera

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in Australia. Priced at just $699, it packs premium features, world-first tech, and smarter AI into a sleek, durable design.

It’s the first in the Edge 60 series to land locally and arrives with next-gen moto ai. The new AI is more intuitive, proactive, and helpful. It summarises messages, helps you stay organised, and even suggests your next move based on what’s on screen.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion also features the world’s first Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera – validated by Pantone. That means true-to-life colours in your photos and on-screen, whether you’re snapping sunsets or sharing selfies.

Its 6.7″ pOLED screen is the brightest in the category, peaking at 4500 nits. With Super HD resolution, your videos, games, and photos will look sharper and more vibrant, even in direct sunlight.

Need power? The 5200mAh battery gets a full day of use from just eight minutes of charging with 68W TurboPower. And the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset keeps everything fast and smooth.

Design-wise, it’s both stylish and tough. Choose from Pantone-curated colours like Slipstream, Amazonite, and Zephyr. The leather-inspired finish adds elegance, while Gorilla Glass and military-grade durability protect against drops, water, dust, and extreme temperatures.

The Edge 60 Fusion goes on sale 22 May from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon, and motorola.com.au. Early buyers score a $100 gift card and bonus charger, depending on the store.

With intelligent features, stunning visuals, and real-world durability, Motorola is changing what Aussies can expect from a smartphone under $700.

For full specifications, visit motorola.com.au.