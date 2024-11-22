Motorola 2024 Black Friday Deals

Motorola has unveiled massive savings with this Black Friday deals. From now until 4 December 2024, shoppers can enjoy up to $300 off select smartphones. Deals are available at major Australian retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon.

The motorola edge 50 neo offers compact elegance at an unbeatable price. With a 50MP camera system and a 6.4” pOLED display, it’s perfect for vibrant visuals and seamless performance. Choose from Pantone-curated colours like Poinciana and Lattè. Originally $699, it’s now just $399. read our review of the edge 50 neo here.

For those seeking premium features, the motorola edge 50 stands out. Its Sony LYTIA™-powered 50MP camera and borderless 6.7” pOLED display deliver exceptional performance. Available in stunning finishes like Koala Grey and the 2024 Pantone Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. Save $200, with prices now $599. Read our review of the edge 50 here.

The moto g85 5G is a mid-tier marvel. Featuring a 120Hz endless edge display and a Quad Pixel 50MP camera, it’s perfect for capturing cinematic moments. Available in Cobalt Blue and Urban Grey, it’s now $329, down from $399.

These Motorola Black Friday deals cater to all budgets and tastes. Whether you’re upgrading or buying a gift, don’t miss out. Visit participating retailers to score your savings today!

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au