Marie Van Brittan Brown – Arlo Honors Women in Tech

March, marks International Women’s Month, celebrating women’s achievements in technology and beyond. This year’s theme, For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment, highlights pioneers like Marie Van Brittan Brown.

In 1966, Marie Van Brittan Brown, a nurse concerned about slow police response times, co-invented the first home security system. Her design, featuring a closed-circuit camera, two-way communication, and remote door control, laid the foundation for modern smart security.

At Arlo, we recognise her innovation and its lasting impact. Our smart security solutions, powered by AI and Computer Vision, build on her vision. With features like Arlo Secure Person Recognition, users can identify who’s on their property, enhancing safety and peace of mind.

Marie Van Brittan Brown’s work was more than just a technological advancement—it was a bold step toward security and equality. At a time when personal safety was often out of reach, her invention gave individuals the power to protect themselves and their families. By creating the first home security system, she not only pioneered a new era of surveillance technology but also laid the foundation for modern smart home security. Her legacy of innovation and empowerment lives on, inspiring companies like Arlo to continue developing cutting-edge solutions that put safety and peace of mind into the hands of everyday people.

This International Women’s Day, we honour her legacy and continue her mission to make home security smarter and more accessible.

Happy International Women’s Month from Arlo!

