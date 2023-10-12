LG WashTower goes Candy Red

The LG WashTower is an innovative all-in-one stacked washer/dryer that shares the centre control panel to provide clean lines in the laundry.

It comes in 12/9kg and 17/10kg washer/heat pump dryer capacities. Its latest colourway is the very trendy Candy Red – it is kind of a hyped-up elegant burgundy.

The LG WashTower has a reduced height over two stackable units where the top controls can often be out of reach.

Apart from being one space-saving device, the washer has a 39-minute rapid cycle, AI fabric care and can talk to the dryer to automate settings.

By merging cutting-edge technology with playfulness and personalisation, our 2023 product line elevates everyday experiences and brings a touch of Life’s Good into Australian homes. Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia

Base specs – LG WashTower (as at 12/10/23, price excludes delivery or sales events)

Website Range page Colours Price Cany Red 17/10 $4999 Back Steel 17/10 $4999 White 17/10 $4999 Platinum Black 12/9 $3999 Forest Green/Beige 12/9 $3999 There is a bonus Luxury Escapes eGift Card by redemption From Harvey Norman has bonus deals, and LG Online Warranty 2-years parts and labour and 10-years on direct-drive motor and compressor WELS 4-star 174 litres wash and 10-star dry Size 1900 x 700 x 770mm x 156kg

The LG WashTower features

LG AI Direct Drive (AI DD) technology. Weighs the load, assesses the fabric, and selects the best wash motions in the selected cycle.

Smart sharing automatically sets the optimal drying course.

TurboClean water jets during the wash cycle improve wash performance and shorten wash times.

The allergy cycle utilises steam to remove common household allergens in fabrics.

LG ThinQ app monitors washing and drying cycles. It also shows energy consumption, receives alerts, helps diagnose appliance problems and downloads new cycles.

10-star dryer energy rating. It uses low heat to gently dry clothes through heat pump technology, and this reduces the risk of material shrinkage

LG supports CyberShack, and this is for reader interest.

CyberShack LG news and reviews

