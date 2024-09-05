LG Unveils AI-Powered ThinQ® ON and Smart Homes at IFA 2024

LG Electronics is set to reveal its vision for future living at IFA 2024 with ThinQ ThinQ® ON and Smart Homes. The exhibit, titled ‘Experience, Affectionate Intelligence (AI) Home,’ showcases a wide range of AI-powered home solutions designed to enhance everyday life.

The centrepiece of this vision is LG ThinQ® ON. This advanced AI hub connects seamlessly with LG’s latest appliances. It adapts to users’ preferences, making home management easier. ThinQ ON uses voice commands to control appliances and IoT devices, creating a personalised experience based on daily routines.

Visitors will first experience the AI Home Gate, a giant LED wall that immerses them in LG’s AI world. Beyond that, they’ll see how ThinQ ON integrates with appliances. It automates tasks like controlling lights, adjusting temperatures, and even managing laundry cycles.

Various Homes Explained

LG’s Second Youth Home zone focuses on helping seniors. ThinQ ON supports easy voice commands that automate household chores, making everyday life simpler. It also adjusts home settings to match their needs, like setting the dryer after the washing cycle finishes.

The Affectionate Home zone is dedicated to families. AI helps manage children’s routines and assists with pet care. LG’s AI-powered appliances create a comfortable, clean, and safe environment. For pets, it maintains air quality and ensures clean floors with smart vacuums and purifiers.

In the Delightful Home zone, visitors will see how AI can enhance cooking. ThinQ ON suggests personalised recipes and adjusts cooking settings automatically. LG’s smart ovens and refrigerators also enhance convenience in the kitchen.

The Smart Green Home zone shows how AI can improve energy efficiency. ThinQ ON optimises energy usage and reduces costs. Solutions like the Therma V™ R290 heat pump keep homes eco-friendly.

LG’s vision for the future, powered by AI, is all about making home life more comfortable, convenient, and sustainable.

