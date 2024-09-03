LG Unveils AI-Driven Washer at IFA 2024

LG will unveil its latest AI washer at IFA 2024 in Berlin. The new model features AI Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) 2.0 technology and a Pet Care cycle. Promising better washing performance and efficiency.

This is LG’s first 25-inch washer – setting a new standard in laundry appliances with its impressive drum capacity of up to 16 kilograms. The washer utilizes AI DD 2.0, which leverages deep learning technology to detect load weight, fabric softness, and soil levels. This intelligent system then selects the optimal washing pattern, effectively reducing fabric damage by 10% to help garments last longer. Pet owners, in particular, will appreciate the Pet Care cycle. It effectively removes 99% of pet odors through high-temperature. Washing at up to 60 degrees celsius and four warm water rinse cycles.

Beyond its capacity and AI-driven features, the new washer offers even more convenience with its TurboWash™ 360 technology, allowing users to complete a washing cycle in just 39 minutes. The ezDispense™ technology further simplifies the laundry process by automatically determining and dispensing the right amount of detergent for each load. The washer also learns from the user’s habits, remembering frequently used settings to save time and effort. Additionally, users can tailor their washing experience by customizing preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.

Powered by LG’s Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, the washer operates quietly and offers long-lasting durability.

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation: “Our new washer simplifies the washing process with expanded capacity and tailored features. We will continue to introduce AI-based home appliances that meet the needs of diverse spaces and lifestyles.”

Attendees can explore LG’s latest washer at IFA 2024 and other innovations at the company’s booth from September 6-10.

