LG Unveils 2025 OLED evo TVs with Wireless Innovation

LG Electronics has revealed its 2025 OLED evo lineup, showcasing groundbreaking TVs. Highlights include the world’s first true wireless OLED evo M5 and the advanced OLED evo G5 models.

At the core of these TVs is the LG α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2. It delivers perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and exceptional brightness. LG Brightness Booster Ultimate technology enhances brightness up to three times that of regular OLEDs. This results in detailed, lifelike images in all lighting conditions.

The 2025 OLED evo supports Filmmaker Mode® with Ambient Light Compensation. It adjusts picture settings based on room lighting, preserving the filmmaker’s original intent. This feature delivers a true cinematic experience.

For gamers, the lineup is a game-changer. With 4K 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, and AMD FreeSync Premium, these TVs ensure smooth, tear-free gaming. LG’s OLED evo TVs are the first to receive ClearMR 10000 certification, guaranteeing flawless motion for fast-paced action.

AI-driven personalisation enhances the experience. AI Picture/Sound Wizard tailors settings to individual preferences. AI Sound Pro provides immersive audio with virtual 11.1.2 surround channels. The AI Remote greets users, adjusts profiles, and offers content recommendations.

Additionally, the webOS platform integrates smart home ecosystems like ThinQ® and Google Home, simplifying device control.

The wireless OLED evo M5 sets a new standard with seamless video and audio transmission at up to 144Hz. This innovation redefines home entertainment.

Recognised with CES 2025 awards, LG’s 2025 OLED evo lineup promises unmatched performance and innovation. Explore these TVs at CES 2025 or visit LG’s website for updates.

For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au