LG Showcases “Affectionate Intelligence” at CES 2025

LG Electronics unveiled its vision for AI-powered customer experiences at CES 2025 with the theme, “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence.” The concept introduces AI that empathises with users. Delivering seamless and personalised experiences.

At the LG World Premiere event in Las Vegas, CEO William Cho outlined how LG Affectionate Intelligence integrates AI into daily life. The stage represented three environments – home, mobility, and commercial spaces – to highlight real-world applications of this cutting-edge technology. The event captivated over 1,000 attendees, including global media and partners, and was livestreamed worldwide.

Central to LG’s vision is its advanced AI agent, LG FURON, which combines generative AI with spatial sensing. FURON adapts to users in real time, offering tailored support while maintaining strict data privacy. For instance, FURON can adjust room temperatures based on sleep quality, suggest health-focused activities, and recommend entertainment based on viewing habits.

The partnership between LG and Microsoft further enhances this vision. By combining LG’s smart devices with Microsoft’s AI technology, the collaboration aims to create energy-efficient AI data centres and integrated services across homes, vehicles, and workplaces. Microsoft’s voice recognition and speech synthesis technology also enhances LG’s AI solutions, ensuring accessibility for diverse users.

LG demonstrated these innovations with a family-themed scenario at the event. The AI agent made thoughtful suggestions. Rerouted car journeys to avoid delays, and even monitored biometric signals to reduce stress during commutes. At home, LG’s AI-powered TVs adjusted audio and content recommendations, enriching the entertainment experience.

Beyond consumer applications, LG plans to revolutionise industries with smart factories and energy-efficient AI systems. CEO Cho highlighted LG’s goal to create holistic customer value across every space. Ensuring “Life’s Good” for everyone, everywhere, every time.

With its innovative Affectionate Intelligence, LG is not just advancing AI but humanising it. Setting a new standard for the future of technology.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au