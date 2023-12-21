LG New Smart TV Apps Unvelied

LG has teased a host of new smart TV apps that will be on show at the CES Expo in Las Vegas early next month. Moreso, the event will not just be about showing the latest hardware en route to retail, but also a host of new smart apps and app experiences will also be presented. A range of services across education and entertainment are being promised that LG no doubt hope will assist to sway the purchase choices of future potential customers.

Addressing lifelong learning aspirations, LG’s latest smart TV services are designed to cater to unique learning needs and foster personal growth. Notably, Udemy, a leading online skill development marketplace, makes its debut on LG TVs. With access to over 200,000 courses across 3,000 subjects and 75 languages, Udemy empowers individuals and organizations, boasting a track record of benefiting 67 million learners. The platform, featuring courses by 70,000 global instructors, covers diverse areas from programming to leadership, utilizing AI-driven recommendations personalized to users’ interests and goals.

Moreover, LG’s smart TVs provide engaging educational platforms for kids. ABCmouse offers a comprehensive digital learning solution for children aged 2 to 8, while content from The Pinkfong Company introduces interactive learning experiences. The upcoming Baby Shark World for Kids app – promises various learning activities, including English lessons and entertainment, all optimized for TV viewing.

Elevating entertainment, LG smart TVs bring a range of casual games to users. Volley introduces popular voice AI games, while Anipang Match integrates blockchain technology, providing rewarding gameplay experiences.

LG new smart TV apps will cater to diverse preferences and lifestyles. Users can prioritize health with Alo Moves’ wellness programs or transform their homes into art galleries using Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story – delivering stunning visual experiences.

LG will showcase these innovations at CES 2024 from January 9-12 at Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow #LGCES2024 on social media for updates on LG’s CES announcements.

