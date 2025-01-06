LG Launches New Lifestyle Projectors at CES 2025

LG Electronics has launched two new lifestyle projectors at CES 2025. These models, the PF600U and CineBeam S, are designed to enhance modern living spaces.

The PF600U is a 3-in-1 projector, speaker, and LED mood lamp. Its stand-pole design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room. It features full HD resolution, 300 ANSI lumens, and LG webOS for streaming. The LED mood lamp offers nine colours and five brightness levels to suit different moods. Stereo speakers deliver rich sound, while a 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment make setup simple.

The CineBeam S is LG’s smallest-ever 4K Ultra-Short Throw projector. It delivers stunning 4K resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Compact and sleek, it blends into modern interiors effortlessly. With ultra-short throw technology, it projects images up to 100 inches with minimal wall clearance. Built-in Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio, while features like Wall Colour Adjustment and Auto Screen Adjustment ensure perfect alignment.

These LG lifestyle projectors cater to diverse needs. From immersive movie nights to stylish home integration, they elevate everyday experiences. LG’s commitment to innovation shines with these versatile models, setting a new standard for home entertainment.

Specifications:

PF600U PU615U Resolution FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 300 ANSI Lumens 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 150,000:1 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 290 x 290 x983 110 x 160 x 160mm Weight 7.5 kg 2.5 kg Light Source LED (RGBB) Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 30 – 120 inches 40 – 100 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 0.25 HDR HDR, HLG HDR 10, HLG Speaker Stereo sound Stereo sound with Dolby Atmos Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Auto Screen Adjustment Platform webOS webOS Wireless Android / iOS compatible Android / iOS compatible Inputs HDMI, USB Type-C HDMI, USB Type-C

