LG Launches AI-Powered LG gram 16 Pro

LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its latest LG gram 16 Pro laptop at the Intel Core Ultra Global Launch Event from September 3-8. This model is the first in the LG gram series to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2). It brings advanced AI capabilities to the lightweight and powerful LG gram lineup.

gram 16 Pro – AI-powered laptop

The LG gram 16 Pro is set for release at the end of 2024. It’s the first AI-powered laptop in the series, offering up to 48 neural processing unit (NPU) tera operations per second (TOPS). This marks a new standard for AI PCs. The Intel® Core™ Ultra processor boosts efficiency with AI features like productivity assistants, text and image creation, and collaboration tools. The extended battery life ensures users can complete tasks without frequent recharging.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) offers three times the power of its predecessor. It delivers up to 48 NPU TOPS and up to 67 GPU TOPS. In total, it provides up to 120 platform TOPS. This next-gen processor enhances productivity and user convenience. It’s optimised for a smooth experience on Windows PCs.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group, praised the collaboration with LG. She highlighted the LG gram 16 Pro as an ultra-lightweight AI PC that offers seamless performance for creators, professionals, and everyday users.

YS Lee, Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit at LG Business Solutions Company, shared similar views. He noted that the new LG gram integrates Intel’s AI technology to push the limits of on-device AI laptops. The Intel® Core™ Ultra processor enhances performance and productivity, setting a new standard for AI laptops.

LG’s AI vision, “Affectionate Intelligence,” focuses on understanding customer needs. LG plans to expand the gram lineup with more AI processor models. The LG gram 16 Pro is just the beginning, marking a new era in computing.

Keep yourself updated with more IFA 2024 news.