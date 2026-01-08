LG gram Laptops Go Lighter at CES with Aerominium and On-Device AI

LG Electronics at CES is showing off its latest ultra-portable LG gram laptops, and the top feature is the chassis material the company calls Aerominium.

This new magnesium aluminium alloy is designed to reduce weight without sacrificing structural strength or aesthetics.

Select models in the lineup offer dual AI modes, supporting Microsoft Copilot+ PC alongside LG gram chat on-device AI. That means you can benefit from AI assistance without signing away privacy or even use it without an internet connection.

As expected from a premium laptop lineup, these new models deliver optimal performance with the latest processors on offer.

LG gram Link enables seamless file sharing between your mobile devices and the laptop, and the latest version even enables wireless screen and content sharing with other webOS devices like TVs, monitors, and projectors.

LG has shown two models so far – a powerful RTX-enabled 17-inch model and a highly portable and lightweight 16-inch model.

LG gram Pro 17

The LG gram Pro 17 promises to be the lightest 17-inch RTX laptop, sporting the laptop version NVIDIA RTX 5050 GPU.

It packs the performance and screen size of a 17-inch laptop into a smaller form factor that ensures it stays as portable as possible.

Unfortunately this model is confirmed as exclusive to North America.

LG gram Pro 16

The 16-inch LG gram Pro 16 provides exceptional portability for its class, and features dual AI processing for private on-device workflows alongside cloud-based AI functionality.

With a high-resolution 2880 x 1800 OLED display, it’s sure to offer a premium visual experience with stunning contrast.

We’re sure to see more news on the LG gram Lineup as CES begins to unfold.

Watch this space for more CES 2026 announcements.