LG Gaming, Gears Up for PAX Aus 2024

PAX Aus 2024, Australia’s biggest gaming expo, is happening from October 11 to 13. LG Electronics will showcase its best gaming tech, giving attendees a chance to experience cutting-edge monitors and TVs designed for serious gamers.

At the event, visitors will get hands-on with the latest LG gaming gear at PAX Aus 2024. LG will feature the UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors and OLED Flex, offering premium visuals for both PC and console gaming. The 32-inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode (32GS95UE) delivers crystal-clear detail and lightning-fast performance to gamers. It’s the ultimate display for competitive play.

Exclusive PAX Promotions: From October 10 to 16, LG is offering up to 50% off select gear, giving gamers a great chance to upgrade their setups. MyLG members will enjoy an extra 5% discount when they purchase through their MyLG account. As a bonus, they’ll be automatically entered into a draw to win one of three PS5 Slim consoles. Every unique purchase counts as an entry, so there are more chances to win.

At the Stand: LG will also be running daily prize giveaways for attendees who sign up as MyLG members and post a selfie with the event hashtag. For speed lovers, there’s the “Fastest Lap of the Day” competition on LG’s racing sim. The fastest lap each day wins a 42″ OLED TV. It’s the perfect blend of fun and competition.

In addition, LG is partnering with the Black Dog Institute, supporting their stand with prizes, including the UltraGear™ 32-inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor.

Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated gamer, this is the place to check out the latest LG gaming gear at PAX Aus 2024.