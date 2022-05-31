LG Ergo DualUp the monitor 28MQ780-B

The LG Ergo DualUp 27.6” 2560 x 2880 monitor is an interesting design. It is equal to two 21.5” monitors stacked vertically (16:18).

It is not that the 27” 28MQ780-B monitor per se is innovative (it has good specs). But the clever stacked design and the stand make it unique. A dual vertical screen has lots of productivity applications.

The monitor is 300nits, 1000:1 contrast, 10-bit 1.07billion colour, Nano IPS (Quantum Dot) with a 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is perfect for video creators. It is Colour Calibrated in the factory; supports HDR10, HDR Effect; Auto-brightness (ambient light sensor); Flicker Safe; Reader Mode; Colour Weakness; Super Resolution+; Black Stabiliser; Dynamic Action Sync; User Defined Key; Auto Input Switch, PBP, and Low Blue Light.

Connectivity is via DP 1.4, HDMI (2) and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps). There is 90W upstream charging and two 15W downstream USB-C ports. Two inputs can control two screens.

The LG Ergo stand can adjust height and tilt, swivel, or pivot. It saves desk space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. The double-height LG DualUp monitor also reduces side-to-side head movements and may relieve consumers who experience neck pain.

The warranty is three years. The LG Ergo DualUp price is $1299 with free delivery.

