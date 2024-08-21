LG Enters Cooking Category with New Built-In Range (Cooking)

LG Electronics Australia has introduced a new range of built-in kitchen appliances. The lineup includes 8 ovens, 4 induction cooktops, and 2 rangehoods. LG appliances are designed to meet the needs of modern Australian kitchens. They combine advanced technology with sleek, stylish design.

This move marks LG’s official entry into the cooking category. The new range builds on LG’s success in other kitchen appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers. With this expansion, LG now offers a fully integrated kitchen ecosystem.

The new appliances have already earned recognition. They won the 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award. LG’s signature style is clear in every detail. The range features InstaView™ technology and a matte black finish. These elements help the appliances blend seamlessly with other LG products.

Frank Malcaus, General Manager of Sales at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the growing demand for design-focused appliances. He noted that kitchens are the heart of the home. Consumers want appliances that are both functional and stylish. LG’s ThinQ® ecosystem takes this to the next level. It transforms the kitchen into a smart, connected space.

The new LG range packs with innovative features. The Series 9 InstaView™ Full Steam Ovens offer 6-in-1 Pro Cooking versatility. Users can switch between baking, steaming, air frying, and more. This allows for restaurant-quality results at home. Other features include the InstaView™ glass, which lets users check on their food with two quick knocks. The Blue EasyClean™ feature makes cleaning up simple and chemical-free. Fully extendable telescopic rails improve safety by preventing hot dishes from toppling over.

The new LG built-in range is available now. Ovens start at $1,499, cooktops at $1,299, and rangehoods at $649. Find the range at The Good Guys and online at LG.com/au.

Specifications

Category Model Number Product Name RRP (AUD) Ovens BO609B2BG4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass – with Meat Temperature Probe $3,699 BO609B1BG4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass $3,599 BO609T2MB4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel $2,799 BO609T2S4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel $2,699 BO607G2MB4 SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel $1,599 BO607G2S4 SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel $1,499 Cooktops BCI807T4BG 80cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,899 BCI607B4BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 2 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,799 BCI607T4BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,599 BCI607T3BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 3 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,299 Rangehoods BWH907T3S 90cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation $1,099 BWH607T3S 60cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation $649

For more information, visit lg.com/au/cooking.

