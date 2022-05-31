LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors – laser focus on big screen TV

LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors are designed for large screen and media room use. The 2022 range comprises a new 4K dual laser, Hybrid Laser+LED, and four-channel LED models ranging from $2699 to $9999.

The new Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE) feature auto brightness technology and a 100-inch image at 21.7 centimetres. Models range from 1500 to 5000 ANSI Lumens delivering bright images and deep blacks using a wheel-less hybrid laser. Most have 2.0 stereo speakers, with the top of the range having 2.2 with built-in quad woofers. Of course, you can add home theatre soundbars and receivers.

LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors come with the webOS smart platform and magic remote. This offers intuitive controls and navigation. Users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

Specifications: LG Cinebeam 2022 Projector Range

Item HU715QW HU710PW HU810PW PF610P HU915QE HU70LG BU50NST (ProBeam) Price $5799 $2699 $4999 $1299 $999 $2699 TBA Resolution 4K UHD 3,840 x 2,160 same same Full HD 1920×1080 4K UHD 3,840×2,160 same same Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 2,500 2,000 2,700 1,000 3,700 1,500 5,000 Light Source Laser Hybrid (Laser + LED) Dual Laser 4CH LED Laser 4CH LED Laser Lamp Life (Up to Hrs) 20,000 same same 30,000 20,000 30,000 20,000 TruMotion Yes same same same same same No Filmmaker Mode Yes same same No Yes No same Screen Size “ 80-120 40-300 40-300 60-120 90-120 60-140 40-300 Throw Distance @ 100” 21.7cm 100” 2.9-4.6m 150″ 4.3-6.9m 60″ 1.59m 100” 42cm 100″ 2.7-3.4m N/A Throw Ratio 0.22 1.3 – 2.08 same 1.195 0.19 1.2 – 1.5 1.3 – 2.08 Zoom Fixed 1.6x same Fixed same 1.25x 1.6x webOS Yes same same same same same same Apple AirPlay Yes same same same same No No Integrated Speakers 20 + 20W Stereo 5 + 5W Stereo Same 3W + 3W Stereo 40W 3 + 3W Stereo 5 + 5W Stereo Remote Control Yes Magic Remote same same Yes Yes Yes Magic Remote Yes Inputs HDMI x 3 USB2.0 x 2 same HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1 USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45 HDMI 2.1 x 1

HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 1 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1 HDBT Stockists JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Amazon JB Hi-Fi Amazon Amazon

