LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors – laser focus on big screen TV

LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors are designed for large screen and media room use. The 2022 range comprises a new 4K dual laser, Hybrid Laser+LED, and four-channel LED models ranging from $2699 to $9999.

The new Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE) feature auto brightness technology and a 100-inch image at 21.7 centimetres.  Models range from 1500 to 5000 ANSI Lumens delivering bright images and deep blacks using a wheel-less hybrid laser. Most have 2.0 stereo speakers, with the top of the range having 2.2 with built-in quad woofers. Of course, you can add home theatre soundbars and receivers.

LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors come with the webOS smart platform and magic remote. This offers intuitive controls and navigation. Users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

 Specifications: LG Cinebeam 2022 Projector Range 

　  ItemHU715QW  HU710PW  HU810PW  PF610P  HU915QE HU70LG BU50NST (ProBeam) 
Price$5799$2699$4999$1299$999$2699TBA
Resolution  4K UHD   3,840 x 2,160  samesame Full HD 1920×10804K UHD   3,840×2,160  samesame
Brightness   (ANSI Lumens) 2,500  2,000  2,700 1,000 3,700 1,500 5,000 
Light Source  Laser  Hybrid   (Laser + LED)  Dual Laser 4CH LED Laser 4CH LED Laser 
Lamp Life   (Up to Hrs)  20,000 same  same 30,000 20,000 30,000 20,000 
TruMotion  Yes  samesamesamesamesameNo 
Filmmaker Mode  Yes  samesame No Yes No same 
Screen Size “80-120  40-300  40-300 60-120 90-120 60-140 40-300 
Throw Distance @ 100” 21.7cm  100” 2.9-4.6m  150″ 4.3-6.9m 60″  1.59m  100” 42cm 100″ 2.7-3.4m N/A 
Throw Ratio  0.22  1.3 – 2.08  same1.195 0.19 1.2 – 1.5 1.3 – 2.08  
Zoom  Fixed  1.6x  sameFixed same 1.25x1.6x 
webOS  Yes  samesamesame same samesame
Apple AirPlay  Yes  samesamesamesameNo No 
Integrated Speakers  20 + 20W Stereo  5 + 5W Stereo  Same 3W + 3W Stereo 40W 3 + 3W Stereo 5 + 5W Stereo 
Remote Control  Yes Magic Remote  samesame Yes Yes Yes Magic Remote  Yes 
Inputs  HDMI x 3  USB2.0 x 2  same HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1  USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45 HDMI 2.1 x 1
HDMI 2.0 x 2  USB 2.0 x 2 		HDMI x 1  USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1 HDBT 
Stockists JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Amazon JB Hi-Fi Amazon Amazon 

 LG Website

