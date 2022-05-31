LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors – laser focus on big screen TV
LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors are designed for large screen and media room use. The 2022 range comprises a new 4K dual laser, Hybrid Laser+LED, and four-channel LED models ranging from $2699 to $9999.
The new Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE) feature auto brightness technology and a 100-inch image at 21.7 centimetres. Models range from 1500 to 5000 ANSI Lumens delivering bright images and deep blacks using a wheel-less hybrid laser. Most have 2.0 stereo speakers, with the top of the range having 2.2 with built-in quad woofers. Of course, you can add home theatre soundbars and receivers.
LG Cinebeam 2022 projectors come with the webOS smart platform and magic remote. This offers intuitive controls and navigation. Users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.
Specifications: LG Cinebeam 2022 Projector Range
|Item
|HU715QW
|HU710PW
|HU810PW
|PF610P
|HU915QE
|HU70LG
|BU50NST (ProBeam)
|Price
|$5799
|$2699
|$4999
|$1299
|$999
|$2699
|TBA
|Resolution
|4K UHD 3,840 x 2,160
|same
|same
|Full HD 1920×1080
|4K UHD 3,840×2,160
|same
|same
|Brightness (ANSI Lumens)
|2,500
|2,000
|2,700
|1,000
|3,700
|1,500
|5,000
|Light Source
|Laser
|Hybrid (Laser + LED)
|Dual Laser
|4CH LED
|Laser
|4CH LED
|Laser
|Lamp Life (Up to Hrs)
|20,000
|same
|same
|30,000
|20,000
|30,000
|20,000
|TruMotion
|Yes
|same
|same
|same
|same
|same
|No
|Filmmaker Mode
|Yes
|same
|same
|No
|Yes
|No
|same
|Screen Size “
|80-120
|40-300
|40-300
|60-120
|90-120
|60-140
|40-300
|Throw Distance @
|100” 21.7cm
|100” 2.9-4.6m
|150″ 4.3-6.9m
|60″ 1.59m
|100” 42cm
|100″ 2.7-3.4m
|N/A
|Throw Ratio
|0.22
|1.3 – 2.08
|same
|1.195
|0.19
|1.2 – 1.5
|1.3 – 2.08
|Zoom
|Fixed
|1.6x
|same
|Fixed
|same
|1.25x
|1.6x
|webOS
|Yes
|same
|same
|same
|same
|same
|same
|Apple AirPlay
|Yes
|same
|same
|same
|same
|No
|No
|Integrated Speakers
|20 + 20W Stereo
|5 + 5W Stereo
|Same
|3W + 3W Stereo
|40W
|3 + 3W Stereo
|5 + 5W Stereo
|Remote Control
|Yes Magic Remote
|same
|same
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes Magic Remote
|Yes
|Inputs
|HDMI x 3 USB2.0 x 2
|same
|HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1 USB 2.0 x 2
|HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45
|HDMI 2.1 x 1
HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2
|HDMI x 1 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1
|HDBT
|Stockists
|JB Hi-Fi
|JB Hi-Fi
|JB Hi-Fi
|Amazon
|JB Hi-Fi
|Amazon
|Amazon
